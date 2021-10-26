Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal springs a huge surprise in the voting trends

Bigg Boss 15 might just see a round of elimination in the coming weekend. No one was evicted in the past couple of weekends. Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Sehgaal were at the bottom but the makers decided to retain them because of the love content being doled out so religiously. This week, we have Simba Nagpal, Akasa Singh and Vikas Kotian in the nominations. Fans will be surprised to know that Simba Nagpal is leading the voting trends as of now. Though he has not been very active on the show, his lazy but cute personality has got him fans. It looks like Akasa Singh will be ousted. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Karan Kundrra confesses that he has a crush on Tejasswi Prakash; says, 'Hai woh comedy life main phir se' - watch video

Simba Nagpal has done some work in the past like MTV Splitsvilla and Shakti serial. It looks like he has some existing fans. People have found his utter lack of interest in the proceedings rather cute. There are moments when Simba Nagpal is happily eating away or sleeping when others are in turmoil. Moreover, he has the cute looks and is one of the Biscuit Boys of the show. Fans who watch Weekend Ka Vaar love the kind of interactions Salman Khan has with Simba Nagpal. That is one of the reasons behind his popularity. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Verdict's Out! Fans feel that Nishant Bhat is biased towards Pratik Sehjapal and his friends — view poll results

Rajiv Adatia seemed to created an alarming situation for Vishal Kotian. Many people are not liking his back-biting personality on the show. The actor who plays Birbal has not managed to endear himself somehow. Akasa Singh might get saved as makers are hoping for a romantic angle with Pratik Sehajpal. But the hunk does not seem keen to create a love story especially after all the drama that happened in BB OTT with Akshara Singh and Neha Bhasin. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Nishant Bhat is favouring Pratik Sehajpal and his connections more than his own? Vote now

Simba Nagpal also seems to be getting into the thick of things. There is budding friendship between Miesha Iyer and Simba Nagpal too!