Bigg Boss 15 saw a rather dull Weekend Ka Vaar today. Salman Khan tried hard to make them understand that they need to play more freely to build a connect with the audience. None of them seemed to have understood what he really meant to say. Salman Khan called Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash the queens of the house. He said these two give the orders and guys follow them quietly. He also teased Shamita as the queen of Buckingham Palace. Shamita said she did not know where she was going wrong. She said she was doing her best to fit in.

She even said that she did a lot of housework. Salman Khan then called her Sakkubai. It was quite funny. Then she came to know that the camera was on and she was having such an outburst. Check out the Twitter reactions on the same...

This rant was the high point of the episode. Brilliantly done @ShamitaShetty! Kya zabardast bola hai. Matlab ❤️ khol ke! ??? Lage raho aise hi! Strong women, strong opinions, strong voice. Can't hold 'em down. That's the spirit! ?#ShamitaIsTheBoss#ShamitaShetty https://t.co/0dw5JtgvLG — Anupriya Arvind (@anupriyarvind) October 30, 2021

She is so honest isiliye bechari confused hojati hain kare toh kya kare?❤#ShamitaShetty https://t.co/0sGQvu3qVR — Kabir (@Kabir80870388) October 30, 2021

On the other hand even after BRATeek said that #ShamitaShetty tries to dominate, she spoke good about him on his face saying that not everyone around thinks bad about u, there are some who see the good in u n kissed him ????#BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/eYpg4R1jAa — HeyItsReg ❤ (@ItsRegina____) October 30, 2021

I liked how #ShamitaShetty ko #SalmanKhan ne kitne acche se samjhaya

And jo promo me hua waisa to kuch hi nahi hua #ShamitaIsTheBoss #ShamitasTribe — Shamita Shetty Fan Page (@Bhargava1Krish) October 30, 2021

Shamita Shetty is playing far better in Bigg Boss 15 as compared to Bigg Boss OTT. This is her third stint on the reality show. We like how Shamita Shetty says things on the face as compared to many others.