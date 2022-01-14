We are seeing quite a few changes since Shamita Shetty has become the new captain of the house. She downgraded Tejasswi Prakash after which they had an ugly fight. Tejasswi also accused Shamita of trying to get close to Karan Kundrra. In a clip gone viral, we can see Tejasswi and Karan having a conversation. A few of her words are muted. Many fans are wondering what she had said. Now, fans are also supporting Shamita amid all this. STOP ACCUSING SHAMITA is trending. Shamita’s boyfriend Raqesh wrote, “The bb house sends you in a tizzy! There are no triangles but circles of friendships. @itsmetejasswi. I taught u about the art of finding peace in chaos & how good wins over evil while making Ganpati not for this day!! Snap out & play. @ShamitaShetty love you loads can’t wait.” Kamya Dang commented, “Well dosti karne ke liye ya sone ke liye, Shamita kisi bhi baat ke liye mari nahi jaa rahi hai! Its such a wrong thing to say, this n a lot of other things that teja kept saying was not required n not in a good taste!” Sharing a picture of Tejasswi and Shamita, a user wrote, “A diva in front and a chapri insecure nibbi at the back...STOP ACCUSING SHAMITA.” Another user wrote, “Always the first one to help As soon as pratik’s nose started bleeding, #ShamitaShetty ran towards him, used to the tissue to stop the bleeding. STOP ACCUSING SHAMITA.” Have a look at the reactions below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash-Pratik Sehajpal's fight leaves fans vexed with the former; netizens say, 'She made my blood boil' — read tweets

Jo ladki khud baar baar yeh kahe ki woh kamzor hai ab uske liye koi kya hi kahe… go watch season 7 when Sangram singh said ki main ek ladki ke saath kya task karu tab maine kya kiya tha ? #Biggboss @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 13, 2022

The bb house sends you in a tizzy! There are no triangles but circles of friendships. @itsmetejasswi I taught u about the art of finding peace in chaos & how good wins over evil while making Ganpati not for this day!! Snap out & play. @ShamitaShetty love u loads❤️ can't wait. — RAQESH BAPAT (@RaQesh19) January 13, 2022

Thank You @Krushna_KAS For Supporting @ShamitaShetty ! She definitely not only deserves Top 2 But To Win The Show!

Thank you for the support!♥️#ShamitaShetty #BBQueenShamita And some people get jelous of her fame, they should STOP ACCUSING SHAMITA pic.twitter.com/FLZUSmwD5j — Shamita Shetty FC? (@ashu_shamitafan) January 13, 2022

Itni sundar ladki ko accuse kar rahe ho.

Shame on yourl. STOP ACCUSING SHAMITA pic.twitter.com/ihpT01XsCE — Deep.? (@deeprehal10) January 13, 2022

We stand by the truth, stand by what is right!

The world suffers alot because of silence of people!

Glad these people stood by the truth!! Stanning the best!?

QUEEN SHAMITA SHETTY ? STOP ACCUSING SHAMITA@ShamitaShetty @OrmaxMedia @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @VootSelect @justvoot pic.twitter.com/IS03L33ndF — Shamita's Tribe?? (@ShamitasTribe_) January 13, 2022

A diva in front and a chapri insecure nibbi at the back... STOP ACCUSING SHAMITA pic.twitter.com/68EjRapufC — nia Sharma (@niaa_sharmaa) January 13, 2022

Always the first one to help As soon as pratik’s nose started bleeding, #ShamitaShetty ran towards him, used to the tissue to stop the bleeding. STOP ACCUSING SHAMITA pic.twitter.com/LaNI2Kmzym — Deep Manwar ? (@DeepManwar2) January 13, 2022

Last warning to fakessvi and to everyone who is trying to bully her

Targeting her on her age to calling her a privileged contestant

Wtf is going onn!!

STOP ACCUSING SHAMITA

Else the results won't be good @OrmaxMedia@BiggBoss @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/g3z1s9UgrO — Nikki Tamboli Fam (@FamNikki) January 13, 2022

Shamita is the sachalak of the bicycle task in which Pratik Sehajpal is competing with Tejasswi for the ticket to finale.