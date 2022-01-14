We are seeing quite a few changes since Shamita Shetty has become the new captain of the house. She downgraded Tejasswi Prakash after which they had an ugly fight. Tejasswi also accused Shamita of trying to get close to Karan Kundrra. In a clip gone viral, we can see Tejasswi and Karan having a conversation. A few of her words are muted. Many fans are wondering what she had said. Now, fans are also supporting Shamita amid all this. STOP ACCUSING SHAMITA is trending. Shamita’s boyfriend Raqesh wrote, “The bb house sends you in a tizzy! There are no triangles but circles of friendships. @itsmetejasswi. I taught u about the art of finding peace in chaos & how good wins over evil while making Ganpati not for this day!! Snap out & play. @ShamitaShetty love you loads can’t wait.” Kamya Dang commented, “Well dosti karne ke liye ya sone ke liye, Shamita kisi bhi baat ke liye mari nahi jaa rahi hai! Its such a wrong thing to say, this n a lot of other things that teja kept saying was not required n not in a good taste!” Sharing a picture of Tejasswi and Shamita, a user wrote, “A diva in front and a chapri insecure nibbi at the back...STOP ACCUSING SHAMITA.” Another user wrote, “Always the first one to help As soon as pratik’s nose started bleeding, #ShamitaShetty ran towards him, used to the tissue to stop the bleeding. STOP ACCUSING SHAMITA.” Have a look at the reactions below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash-Pratik Sehajpal's fight leaves fans vexed with the former; netizens say, 'She made my blood boil' — read tweets
Shamita is the sachalak of the bicycle task in which Pratik Sehajpal is competing with Tejasswi for the ticket to finale. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat slams Tejasswi Prakash for her nasty outburst on Shamita Shetty – here's how he defended his ladylove
