Bigg Boss 15: ‘STOP ACCUSING SHAMITA’ trends as Raqesh Bapat, Kamya Dang and others support her in fight with Tejasswi Prakash – see tweets

In a clip gone viral, we can see Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra having a conversation. A few of her words are muted. Many fans are wondering what she had said. Now, fans are also supporting Shamita Shetty amid all this.