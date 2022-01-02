Bigg Boss 15 makers are bringing in four famous faces inside the house. Surbhi Chandna, Vishal Singh (Jigar Modi of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya), Munmun Dutta and Akanksha Puri are entering the show. They will pose a threat to the existing contestants inside the house. On Saturday night, we saw that Salman Khan blasted all the housemates for not taking the Ticket To Finale task seriously. He said that people seem to have taken the audience for granted. Tomorrow, the challengers will push the housemates to the extreme. They will be worried on seeing the new people. It is just a special segment. The celebs who went inside are already out the house. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Mohit Raina gets married in secret ceremony; Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly visits Vaishno Devi and more

There were a lot of rumors of Surbhi Chandna being a contestant on Bigg Boss 15. However, she denied the same. Surbhi Chandna has come as a guest on various occasions. This is how fans reacted on the news of her entry on Bigg Boss 15 and doing the tasks... Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Balika Vadhu 2, and more: 12 TV shows that ruled the TRP charts courtesy time leaps

I am #ShaRa fan but a good news for u biggest #ShaRan lover in the bb house #SurbhiChandna #ShamitaShetty #ShamitalsTheBoss — Ruchi mehta ? (@RuchiMe43091305) January 1, 2022

I can't see you like that you hurt so much ?

you are the bravest girl I have ever seen?❤#SurbhiChandna @SurbhiChandna @TeamSChandna #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/aSwtme7AoH — MONA.ZAKAREYA (@mona_zakareya) January 1, 2022

#Munmundutta #SurbhiChandna #Aakanshapuri deserves their own season ?‍♀️ they are strong individuals . This point of the game new challengers really. #BiggBoss15 — HI (@ctheeng1) January 1, 2022

Surbhi Chandna was seen on the show Naagin 5. The big highlight of the season was the chemistry of Sharad Malhotra and her. The two set the screen on fire. Let us see if Surbhi Chandna revs up things on the show. Also Read - Surbhi Chandna flaunts her desi look on New Year's Eve and we have decoded her photoshoot