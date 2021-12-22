The saddest news about Bigg Boss 15 is that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are temporarily on a break. Their relationship went for a toss in the Ticket To Finale task. This happened after Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee decided to support the actress. Karan Kundrra said they were cheating and it was unacceptable to him. Tejasswi Prakash said he has an issue with her winning, which broke his heart. BollywoodLife had a chat with Tarot card expert Aditya Nair to know what the show and future holds for the couple. This is what he had to say... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty BLASTS Rakhi Sawant; says, ‘Tere dimaag ke andar gannd hai’ – watch video

He told us, "Tejasswi Prakash is very positive about Karan Kundrra. What is being shown on TV might differ with what I am saying but if I see the cards, she is much more into Karan Kundrra. It shows that Karan Kundrra is still not sure about her. He is unable to make up his mind for Tejasswi. For Karan, it is too much to handle. There is constant fluctuation in Karan's energy when it comes to her. I feel, kabhi tejaswi unhe chahiye aur kabhi bilkul nahi chahiye.

Their fans will see a lot of ups and down in near future too. I don't see any promising future for this relationship. it will be like back and forth."

Of course, many are predicting that these two will end up as the final two. Aditya Nair told us, "Tejasswi ke chances bahut zyada hain jeetne ke...Karan ke kam hain. Finals tak ja sakta hai.. but jeetna mushkil sa hai (Tejasswi Prakash's chances of winning are very high. Karan Kundrra's stars are not as strong. He will go to the finals but victory looks tough).

Well, an astrologer has also predicted that Karan Kundrra will get hitched by March 2022. Going by the above prediction, this looks tough.