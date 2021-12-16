Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship is becoming one of the most talked about things on Bigg Boss 15. They are going through a rough patch. On today’s episode, was having a talk with Karan Kundrra about Tejasswi Prakash. Shamita felt that she was very insecure. Tejasswi then came and asked if they were talking about her. Shamita left the conversation mid-way after telling them she can’t talk in the presence of Tejasswi. In an earlier episode, Rashami though Tejasswi was insecure about Karan. Rashami had told Tejasswi that she would remain away from Karan. They later sorted this. Now, a clip is going viral on Twitter in which Karan is confessing being possessive about Tejasswi. He is having a conversation with Nishat Bhat who tells him it’s because Tejasswi is 8 years younger to him. Have a look at the video below: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Video of Shehnaaz Gill with Sidharth Shukla's mom and sister goes viral, Vicky Jain's EXPENSIVE gift for wife Ankita Lokhande and more

I’m possessive about teja wali clip.. also why did these aunties come? #tejran pic.twitter.com/3RhchsUDJK — Tejran❤️❤️ (@FTWRUBINA14) December 15, 2021

Fans have been reacting on this. “#KaranKundrra is always possesive over #TejasswiPrakash & often jealous when she talks to sm1 for a long time be it with Vishal Nishant Pratik or any1,he feels threatned from & the 1 time Teja was jealous & said smthng he totally dismissed her.Not done #TejRan #BiggBoss15 #BB15,” wrote a user. Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Live Updates: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have the break-up talk; Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nishant Bhat have an ugly fight

#KaranKundrra is always possesive over #TejasswiPrakash & often jealous when she talks to sm1 for a long time be it with Vishal Nishant Pratik or any1,he feels threatned from & the 1 time Teja was jealous & said smthng he totally dismissed her.Not done #TejRan #BiggBoss15 #BB15 — Princy Sahu❣? (@Princy_Sahu_) December 15, 2021

Looks like shamita & rashmi are on mission to break Teja. These days two r always where kk is especially when Teja near by ...so stupid of them "immature"???? — escritor.anu (@anu_escritor) December 15, 2021

In yesterday’s episode, Karan also told Tejasswi that they should break-up but after a while decided against it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh and Abhijit Bichukale to be evicted during Ticket To Finale task?