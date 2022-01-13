Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash accuses the makers for being biased towards Shamita Shetty; latter says 'Shame on you'

The fight between Tejasswi Prakash and has only grown intense. During the Ticket To Finale task, we only got to see the ugly side of it. Even though got both the ladies to sit down and settle the differences between the two, the animosity between the two does not seem to end anytime soon. In a recent episode, Tejasswi Prakash even accused the makers of the show of favouritism. She stated that the makers are biased toward Shamita and she is getting a superior treatment. Also Read - Throwback Thursday: When Aamir Khan had a bad experience working with Salman Khan – 'I found him rude and inconsiderate'

During a fight, Tejasswi Prakash mentioned that her boyfriend aka Raqesh Bapat, brother aka Rajiv Adatia and best friend aka were brought in the show as wild card contestants to support her. She also mentioned that Shamita got to speak to her family as during the Weekend Ka Vaar, sister had connected with her over a video call. Tejasswi Prakash also dragged in Shilpa Shetty's injury. She stated that Shilpa was out of the house for one who week and was safe from eliminations too.

This left Shamita Shetty fuming. She called Tejasswi Prakash an insecure person and said, 'Shame on you'. She said, "Shame on you, Tejasswi Prakash for repeatedly bringing my injury in between. I'd gone to the hospital in that one week. You are such an insecure and jealous person."

Later Tejasswi Prakash broke down in front of Karan Kundrra and stated that nobody is in support of her and she may not reach the finale.