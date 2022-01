Bigg Boss 15 fans are very upset with the makers after the ouster of Umar Riaz. They feel if makers deem Umar Riaz as violent then even Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal and Simba Nagpal deserved to be out of the show. Now, it looks like a fight has happened between Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal. This is not the first time that both of them have a fight. We saw a physical altercation in the mud sword task too. It seems Pratik Sehajpal has alleged that Tejasswi Prakash has hit him. This is what has been shared on social media by an avid watcher. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Live Updates: Tejasswi Prakash says ‘I love you’ to Karan Kundrra; adds they shouldn’t doubt each other

#BiggBoss15?? PS - inhone 2 bar mujhe pane se mara, cam ke samne jhuth mat bolo TP - maine wire pe mara ?, ganpati ki kasam P - mai victim nahi khelta TP - this is ur only game, tune 2 DESERVING CONTESTANTs ko nikalwaya Wah

Kholo ek dusre ki pol PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ pic.twitter.com/HMC2CNIdA6 — Chetana?No Diplomacy (@Chetana_CND) January 11, 2022

As we can see Tejasswi Prakash apparently tells Pratik Sehajpal that he is responsible for the elimination of two deserving contestants from the show. We feel she is referring to Umar Riaz and Zeeshan Khan from Bigg Boss OTT. Fans are royally trolling both Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi Prakash. Check out the reactions... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz calls brother Umar Riaz's eviction 'Obviously unfair'; says he was the 'strongest' on the show — watch video

Dono sympathy card khelna wale ek dusare ko bol rahe ??

Ohh great loving this ma'am karma coming for all of them. NO UMAR THEN WHO IS BB

PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ — ??????? (@Princess1Khushi) January 11, 2022

teja again trying to gain attention by using zeeshan and umar's name... both sympathy palyers teja and pratik crying for sympathy dono ka game same he...

PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ

NO UMAR THEN WHO IS BB — Dr Sidra (@sidrahaider20) January 11, 2022

I am lovvviiiinnnnn thisss.. ek sympathy card ka baap hai toh ek sympathy card ki maa ?????#UnfairEvictionOfUmar

PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ — Arshiii ? (@Arshiya30772744) January 11, 2022

Vahhh kya bat ??

Chalata raho ase hi or pol kholo

I am enjoying, jealous soul kale dil karma is waiting for u NO UMAR THEN WHO IS BB

PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ — ?????? ? (@___BuiltInPain) January 11, 2022

"Me Victim nahi khelta" Teju ka so called pra/top5/deserving??? PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ — shy_chhokra_77 (@tailorhardik2) January 11, 2022

These reactions are indeed hilarious. There are many viewers who are rather annoyed with this Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash relationship in Bigg Boss 15. They find #TejRan boring. Pratik Sehajpal is also labelled as a one dimensional player. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shivangi Joshi roots for Karan Kundrra's Bigg Boss 15 win, Nia Sharma EXPOSES dark side of TV industry and more