In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw the media targeting Tejasswi Prakash and asking her straight forward questions. She was also targeted on getting emotional everytime or doing drama whenever she does something wrong. But Tejasswi answered all the tough questions with grace and dignity and won audience's heart.

During the Bigg Boss press conference, Tejasswi was asked about her relationship status with Karan Kundrra. While Tejasswi went on to call Karan as boyfriend, Karan tried to dodge the question and said, 'Tejasswi ke hisab se mai boyfriend hu.' And everyone broke into laughter.

Tejasswi was also accused of being dominating in the house and unable to tolerate when Shamita dominates the house like she does. Tejasswi was also accused of being rude and disrespectful towards housemates, to which, she replied that she will try to take care of it from now onwards.

At one point, Tejasswi also silenced a reporter who accused her of playing woman card just because she got emotional and cried after her conversation with Nishant.

While the media continued to ask sharp questions to her, viewers were mighty impressed by Tejasswi's demeanour while answering them. Many people even felt that the press conference belonged to TejRan because they were asked the maximum questions.

Take a look.

Press walo ko to sirf TEJASSWI nd KARAN hi dikh rhe the pure gharpe,? sirf unhi dono pe questions hi questions,isse pata chalta h gharpe kiska raz chl rha h, aur sirf kn dikh rha h? #TejRan chaa gaye hain, sawal pyar se ho ya nafrat se sbka pehla target #TejRan hi hai — ????????? (@priyankamuni_) November 22, 2021

The whole media were talking about Tejran ❤️? it’s clear that they are running the show not a single question for a dummbbb dogggy pratik ?? @kkundrra @GAUAHAR_KHAN #BigBoss15 #TejasswiIsTheBoss #KaranKundrra #TejRan

JANTA KA VIP KARAN

NATION LOVES TEJASSWI — Rizwan Mehmood (@riz2291092) November 22, 2021

Karan and Tejasswi ne bahaut Calmly and Firmly answers diye hai sare questions ke

With all the Dignity and Grace#TejRan are the best in Press Conference #TejasswiPrakash #KaranKundrra #BiggBoss15 #BB15 — TejRan❤FC (@Prisha_3) November 22, 2021

Meanwhile, the media has announced the bottom 6 contestants and they are Rajiv Adatia, Simba Nagpal, Neha Bhasi, Vishal Kotian, and Umar Riaz. It remains to be seen who are the top 5 contestants in the Bigg Boss 15 house.