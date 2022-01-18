Since the beginning, Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash haven't gotten along with each other. They are seen getting into a nasty fight every now and then. Recently, the two got into a spat over Karan Kundrra and things got pretty ugly between them. While Tejasswi is often seen losing control during her arguments with Shamita, she gave hard-hitting answers to Rajiv Adatia who questioned her for having issues with Shamita. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 107, Live Updates: Tejasswi Prakash calls Shamita Shetty a hypocrite
As Rajiv entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as the Ring Master, he was seen telling Shamita that Tejasswi has been having problems with her, which he doesn't understands. Later, he sat down with Tejasswi and started discussing her issues with Shamita since they had a good rapport with her. Tejasswi remained calm as Rajiv spoke and answered his questions by giving references to the context. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Karan Kundrra's family accepts Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill's latest video goes viral and more
Tejasswi said that she has lost her trust in Shamita and even called her a hypocrite for the way she behaved during the Ticket To Finale as a captain where Rakhi Sawant was also involved. Looking at Tejasswi's calm and composed avatar, fans couldn't stop showering praises on her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's family accepts Tejasswi Prakash; father says,' She is in the heart of the family now'
Take a look.
