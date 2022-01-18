Since the beginning, and Tejasswi Prakash haven't gotten along with each other. They are seen getting into a nasty fight every now and then. Recently, the two got into a spat over Karan Kundrra and things got pretty ugly between them. While Tejasswi is often seen losing control during her arguments with Shamita, she gave hard-hitting answers to Rajiv Adatia who questioned her for having issues with Shamita. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 107, Live Updates: Tejasswi Prakash calls Shamita Shetty a hypocrite

As Rajiv entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as the Ring Master, he was seen telling Shamita that Tejasswi has been having problems with her, which he doesn't understands. Later, he sat down with Tejasswi and started discussing her issues with Shamita since they had a good rapport with her. Tejasswi remained calm as Rajiv spoke and answered his questions by giving references to the context. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Karan Kundrra's family accepts Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill's latest video goes viral and more

Tejasswi said that she has lost her trust in Shamita and even called her a hypocrite for the way she behaved during the Ticket To Finale as a captain where was also involved. Looking at Tejasswi's calm and composed avatar, fans couldn't stop showering praises on her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's family accepts Tejasswi Prakash; father says,' She is in the heart of the family now'

Take a look.

Finally Tejasswi Cleared What Was That Muted Word ; Rajiv : Tumne Kaha Wo Mare Jaa Rahi h S*one ke Liye

Tejasswi : Dosti Ke Liye Now Asking For a Sincere Apologies from all the judgmental people who Were 100% about What She Spoke ;#TejasswiPrakash #BiggBoss15 #BB15 — Tejasswiology ♥️? (@Thejia6) January 17, 2022

Someone's brother called again to support & start bitching session against Teja again ? Bigg Boss sir, favor karne ki bhi hadd hoti hai ?? Teja was smart here to give him perfect answers that he could not even reply back ?#TejasswiPrakash #BiggBoss15 #BBQueenTejasswi — Tejasswiology ♥️? (@Thejia6) January 17, 2022

I’m so proud of you @FierceTeja your doing great with Stupid people who even don’t know how to debate HBD NEETU AAI#TejasswiPrakash — Kanchi thulung (@ThulungKanchi) January 17, 2022

i was just about to tweet that i love #TejasswiPrakash in the game but i wish she didn’t have to say some stuff…

but the way she cleared everything with #RajivAdatia …loved it#BiggBoss15 — Kiara (@kiaraliz____) January 17, 2022

Kisko samjhane baithe hai #RajivAdatia 2 paise ka dimag hai nai uske pas…off Course Karan wants to talk wid Shamita bt avoids as she gets mad!!Uske BF se hazar guna ache hai @ShamitaShetty ke BF!! And she was possessive in OTT, diff is she never puked venom like Teja! @BiggBoss — Nikita Parashar?? (@Nikita197j) January 17, 2022

