Things are getting intense inside the Big Boss 15 house. In a new promo, we can see media people grilling the contestants. One journalist asks Tejasswi about her dominating nature towards Karan Kundrra. The journalist says that while Tejasswi calls dominating, her own nature is the same when it comes to Karan. has reacted on the comments. She can be seen clapping. On the other hand, Vishal Kotian was grilled about his 'Raqesh ne bahut bada haath mara hai' statement, directed towards his relationship with Shamita. As he was defending himself, Shamita said that it wasn't funny.

Meanwhile, new wildcard contestants were introduced in the house yesterday. We saw , and Abhijeet Bichukale entering the house. it seems the makers want the show to be more exciting. It remains to be seen how their entries affect the show.

Yesterday, Devoleena and Rashami had a conversation with and before entering the house. Mahesh asked Devoleena about her chances of falling in love with Karan Kundraa. She said that won’t happen. “Karan ko toh already pyaar ho chuka hai sir. Abhi main usse pyaar karke kya karungi (Karan has already fallen in love, what will I do by falling in love with him now),” she stated. Mahesh then asked her about Umar and she said, “Haan mujhe pasand hai Umar waise to. Pyaar ki baat nahi bol sakti but I like him. He is a nice boy (I like Umar. Can’t say anything about love but I like him).”

On the other hand, Abhijeet was seen in Bigg Boss Marathi. He jokingly said that he wants to become the next prime minister. He also said that he wants to make the show more sanskaari. He was also confident of winning the show.