Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting by the day. Now, in a new promo, has made a shocking announcement. He said, “Agle 48 ghanto mein, hume pata chal jaaega ki kaun hai iss season ke top 5. Baaki saare ghar se bahar (In the next 48 hours, we will get to know who are the top 5 contestants of this season. Rest all will be eliminated).” Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and others are shocked to know this. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shraddha Arya's pag phera pics go viral, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director renews wedding vows and more

In the same promo, can be seen reading a Bigg Boss letter. She says, “Iss show ka sabse bada toofaan, badi teezi se aapke taraf badh raha hai (The biggest storm of the show is approaching towards you with a fast pace).” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Zain Imam and Manu Punjabi to enter Salman Khan's reality show as wild card entries? Here's what we know

The caption of the promo read, “Aakhir kaunsa bada toofan aane wala hai jisse badal jayega #BB15 ka dastoor?” Have a look at the promo below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Has Karan Kundrra lost trust in Tejasswi Prakash because of her growing friendship with Vishal Kotian? Vote now

Meanwhile, there were rumours floating about saying that would be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house. Denying them, he took to Instagram and wrote, "It has come to my notice that there are speculations about me entering #BiggBoss15 this year. I would like them to know, as well as to the rest of the audience, that I won't be appearing on the show. My best wishes to all the contestants. Cheers."

It is also being said that Moose Jattana, Vidhi Pandya, Paras Chhabra, Karan Nath and other celebs might enter the show as wildcard contestants.