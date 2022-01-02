Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash kick's Karan Kundrra after he refuses to talk; calls him 'liar'

With the madness growing inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's relationship is taking a toll. They have been fighting constantly over the past few weeks. Even in yesterday's episode, we saw Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra having an argument. It started with Tejasswi calling Karan Kundrra a 'liar'. After slammed , she cried hard in the bathroom. Karan Kundrra was in the bathroom area was seen consoling her. Tejasswi witnessed this and got upset. Karan Kundrra followed her to explain but in return, Teja called him a liar. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal set an EXAMPLE as the actress comes to drop him off at the airport — watch video

While in the living room, Tejasswi once again brought up the topic and asked him why did he follow her. She then went on to say, "Don’t do this natak in front of me" and also said, “When you doubt others, look at the sh** that you do." Karan Kundrra kept quiet and did not respond. He appeared visibly upset. Later, Tejasswi Prakash tried to talk to Karan, however, he refused. He asked to take her negativity out. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, January 1 2022, Live Updates

In the night, Tejasswi again tried to talk to Karan but he was in no mood. He said, "Pakk gaya hoon main" and stated that he is totally drained with all the drama. Tejasswi gets upset and goes to her bed. She is in tears. But in sometime, she gets up and funnily kicks Karan Kundrra twice who is sleeping. Also Read - 5 times Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli turned up the heat in black and left us gasping for breath [VIEW PICS]

Karan had discussed the whole episode with Nishant Bhat and stated that Tejasswi removes all her frustration on him.