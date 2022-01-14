Bigg Boss 15 saw the cycle task between Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi Prakash. Well, it is still going on. Shamita Shetty is doing the sanchalan of the task. Both of them had to make cycles. We saw something similar in Bigg Boss 14. Fans will remember how Abhinav Shukla made it perfectly. Both of them had to make cycles. Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal both could ruin each other's work. The fight between the two got heated after the Bigg Boss OTT fell on Tejasswi Prakash. The actress said it was unfair and she did do anything to defend herself. Pratik Sehajpal alleged that she used the tools to hit him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat slams Tejasswi Prakash for her nasty outburst on Shamita Shetty – here's how he defended his ladylove

Tejasswi Prakash says physically she is not as stronger as him. She says she will defend herself very hard in the task. Shamita Shetty tells her that by mentioning this she is kind of playing the woman card. Fans are annoyed seeing how Tejasswi Prakash is playing the task. Take a look at some of the reactions...

@itsmetejasswi doesnt even deserve to b in the show now. The kind of game she is playing, cheap, mean and fake! Such a sore loser!

I feel bad I liked her before #BiggBoss15 but she came across as the worst contestant of all seasons. Always potraying others wrong!

NEGATIVE SOUL! — Sampada Srivastava (@sampada01) January 13, 2022

#UmarRiaz pushed pratik thn it was hinsa,physical vialonce & tejaswi is hitting Pratik in tool & he went to medical room it is not hinsa @ColorsTV and makers let us know the definition of hinsa & degree of hypocrisy & FAVORISM #cheapshow #biggboss15 PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ — Emma Perera (@EmmaPerera5) January 13, 2022

This lady #TejasswiPrakash is really disgusting ?? she does all the shit & starts crying she has become expert in playing sympathy card & women card @itsmetejasswi is the biggest 'NAUTANKI BAAZ' SYMPATHY QUEEN ? #BiggBoss #BiggBoss15 #BB15 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss — Sri K (@Sriteja_92) January 13, 2022

Teja is the most disgusting contestant in the history of #BiggBoss #BiggBoss15 She is a dhabba women ke naam pe

A pseudo-feminist!

Does not deserve to be in top 5, forget winning Such a disgrace#PratikIsTheBoss @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan @iAmVJAndy @iamkamyapunjabi #bb15 pic.twitter.com/N316Fya0Gz — Lëëñā (@khurana_leena) January 13, 2022

This teja is such a nuisance, the moment the camera focuses on her, my blood boils.. #PratikIsTheBoss #PratikSehajpal #BiggBoss15 — aleena (@khaalesi01) January 13, 2022

Fans do not look pleased with how Tejasswi Prakash is playing her game. In the middle of all this, news is coming that the season will be pushed till end of February 2022. What do you think about what happened in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 15?