Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash receives strong support from THIS ex contestant after being called out for age-shaming Shamita Shetty [Exclusive]

Bigg Boss 15 has been defined by the relationship of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The Swaragini actress lost her cool on Shamita Shetty during the massage task in the house. She called her aunty and said 'phir se chadh gayee'. The statements made by Tejasswi Prakash did not go down well with many viewers. Celebs like Bipasha Basu, Kamya Panjabi and Gauahar Khan slammed her strongly on social media. Tejasswi Prakash later apologized to Shamita Shetty but the lady was not at all impressed. She also hurled some nasty words to Tejasswi Prakash.

Now, Bigg Boss 9 contestant Rochelle Maria Rao has come out in support of Tejasswi Prakash. She told BollywoodLife, "You can't expect somebody to keep being patient and understanding when it comes to the people they love." Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash quickly became lovers on the show. The chemistry was visible from the first episode. They have amassed a huge fandom and #TejRan is the hashtag of Bigg Boss 15. When Rochelle Maria Rao entered Bigg Boss 9 she was in a relationship with Keith Sequeira. One of the talking points of that season was the love triangle between Keith Sequeira, Rochelle Maria Rao and Mandana Karimi.

She tells BollywoodLife, "Having been in a relationship in the Bigg Boss house myself, I feel that the focus is always on the girlfriend. Things like the girlfriend is always reacting in a jealous manner or the girlfriend is being overbearing, but nothing is ever said about the single person in the house. The relationship is definitely the responsibility of the two people in it, but that does not give the single person the right to push boundaries with the other guys in the house. Keith himself was in these kind of situations in the house many a times, but if he ever said something people would say he is a not a gentleman, and if I ever said that was not okay, I was called jealous!."

She says that people always blame partners in the Bigg Boss house. Rochelle Rao further said, "So yes, this is something which has always been unfair in Bigg Boss, and the way people view relationships is not okay. In the outside world any partner would definitely have something to say, but in the Bigg Boss house it's always oh this one is jealous or overreacting! But honestly you can't expect somebody to keep being patient and understanding when it comes to the people they love, so I feel even Tejasswi's reacted badly to the incident, and I can understand where she was coming from."