Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash RESPONDS to Karan Kundrra's disheartening cryptic tweet; says, 'Karan was always sure that...'

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash has reacted to Karan Kundrra's cryptic post after losing out the trophy. Karan and Tejasswi have been in a relationship for some time now and are going strong outside the house as well.