Yesterday, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra discussed a lot of things in Bigg Boss 15. This happened after she got upset at Shamita Shetty who wanted to have a private chat with Karan Kundrra about Tejasswi Prakash. She said that this was unfair. Angry, Karan Kundrra told her that he did not need permission from anyone. People who are watching the show feel that Karan Kundrra is somewhat possessive and their equation is pretty toxic. But there is a section that believes that she is equally dominating. Yesterday, they talk about how they need to discuss things once the show is over. Karan Kundrra tells her that he does not want to break-up with her.

It seems Tejasswi Prakash is rather upset about Karan not defending her on the show. They have had many fights. Also, Rashami Desai has worsened matters between the two. In a clip, we can see Tejasswi Prakash asking Karan Kundrra if she is going to live with a pain in the a** for the rest of her life.

ICYMI, Salman Khan told Karan Kundrra that he was looking very bad outside the house. He looks rather upset with all the comments made on him. Tejasswi Prakash again reminded him on the Vishal Kotian matter. This is how fans reacted on the same. In fact, some have come out in support of Karan Kundrra now feeling that she is getting overboard.

It's high time now KK should move on & stop going behind this lady. It's intolerable now, Just end talking with this Bheja now. They fight & than be together again, that is more irritating #KKundrraSqaud #KaranIsTheBoss #BiggBoss15 @OrmaxMedia #BB15 #KaranKundrra https://t.co/oglAP2TEdE — ?Jolly ? (@Jolly97089071) December 16, 2021

I am Happy that I never liked Fakeswi Prakash, Pata nahi kyun, mujhey farzi log pasand hi nahi aatey, Umar, Prateek aur Kundra jaise bhi hain, Genuine hain, Fakeswi to bas Fake hi hai, After todays episode Maine socha, is fakeswi ko screen pe dikhatey hi kyun hain.#BB15 #Teja — Hasan Rabbani (@HasanRabbani8) December 16, 2021

It's Proven again that #TejasswiPrakash is playing the game!#KaranKundrra is just a MOHRA!She's riding on Karan's shoulders!karan says let's stop this&we'll see once we're out, but she says LETS SLEEP TONIGHT & CREATE CONTROVERSY!#PratikSehjpal #ShamitaShetty #BB15 #BB15LiveFeed — Debojyoti Roy Chowdhury (@Debojyotiroych9) December 16, 2021

Let us see how long does the love story of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash last on Bigg Boss 15. It is looking very shaky right now.