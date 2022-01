Bigg Boss 15 fans are expecting that the crown will be taken by either Karan Kundrra or Tejasswi Prakash. Fans of #TejRan are rooting for the couple. On Twitter world, families of these two contestants are championing for their favourites. But things have got nasty of late. Karan Kunddra's family has made their dislike evident on some matters. There is a video where we can hear Tejasswi Prakash allegedly calling Karan Kundrra harami and kutta. This has not gone down well with his brother-in-law Gaurav Malhotra. He is the husband of Poonam Kundrra who is the eldest in the family. This is what he tweeted... Also Read - Pregnant Bharti Singh shifts to her farmhouse as Omicron scare grips Mumbai

TP herself claimed that sometimes she forgets that the cameras are there so kabhi kabhi uska Asli roop bahar aa jata hai. That helped me to WAIT to see what her real self is AFTER the show ends because the TP I see in the show is not what most families seek. KK may know reality. — Dr. Gaurav Malhotra MD ???? (@gauravjiju) January 13, 2022

Asli roop.. Most families won’t seek? Wow.. Stop degrading her to this level for this competition. It’s ridiculous. Aise karke jeetna hai toh Jeet jao.. khush raho ?

Please see what all Karan has said and TEJU HAS SUPPORTED HIM NOT MATTER WHAT. Good going and all the best? — PRATIK WAYANGANKAR (@PRATIK_PGW) January 13, 2022

Mazaak me kutta bolne ka bhi Mudda! Even I can make a 10 mins video of what all KK and his fam has said against Teja, but I don’t want to invest into any more negativity. Everyone knows and has seen it. I just wish them all the best. Hoping they’ll just focus on KK. ? — PRATIK WAYANGANKAR (@PRATIK_PGW) January 14, 2022

It has become a sort of trend to see family members jump into the social media bandwagon. At times, it is just to cheer their loves one on but things do get dirty. Gaurav Malhotra who is a doctor in the US said that his family does not appreciate people who do not have a basic sense of respect. These comments by him having upset many fans of Tejasswi Prakash.