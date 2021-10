Bigg Boss 15 saw its first actual torture task today. There was liberal use of talcum powder to make the contestants give up their seats. Simba Nagpal sprayed a lot of powder on Afsana Khan. The Punjabi singer also got upset and emptied a bottle on them. The powder went inside Tejasswi Prakash's mouth. The actress started coughing and insisted on going to the medical room. Karan Kundrra got really tensed and carried her inside in his arms. It was a perfect #TejRan moment. But once Tejasswi went inside she said that she has been faking it. She thought people would be worried and give up their spaces to rush inside. Afsana Khan had seen it was a fake alarm and warned everyone against it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 25, Live Updates: Tejasswi Prakash apologizes to Karan Kundrra for her fake act

Rajiv Adatia came out and said Umar Riaz is a doctor and hinted that he should have come inside. Umar Riaz was rather distressed and wanted to know what happened to Tejasswi Prakash. Jay Bhanushali said it was insensitive to do something of this sort. Many netizens have also found it in poor taste. They have said no one should have played with his profession. Check out the tweets here...

#TejasswiPrakash done that only for umar r u blind and is it teja said to Rajiv to call umar lol? #teja rocks in show and outside the show also everyone target teja teja #bb15 #BigBoss15 that make how popular teja is?♥️ https://t.co/eKnPIBBYWz — Bigboss123 (@Bigboss83473691) October 26, 2021

It’s takes 5 years to get Doctors’s degree another 5 years practice to become a Doctor and that bimbo #TejasswiPrakash thinks that he’s not intelligent enough to know she’s faking it for the game !

While she was making reels on insta #UmarRiaz was saving lives in #Covid_19 #bb15 — S -S-Kaur-Hayer5 ? (@sarina_no1) October 26, 2021

Really Shame on you #TejasswiPrakash , What you did today with #UmarRiaz , Intention were clear.

Then Saying mujhe samjh nhi aa rha kya bol rhe ho ,??#UmarRiaz even Stepped out #BB15 — Ruchi (@Soundwavestorm) October 26, 2021

it’s not funny to joke about choking like wtf ? now next time if she is genuinely choking, everyone will have second thoughts. that’s a serious matter, & her trying to make umar feel guilty makes her such a terrible person. umar is so kind & caring ❤️#bb15 #UmarRiaz — d ♡ (@enchantingishq) October 26, 2021

We can see that people are in two minds over what Tejasswi Prakash did on the show. Even Karan Kundrra told her that she need not do something of this sort. Do you feel that Salman Khan will school Tejasswi for this!