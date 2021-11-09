Bigg Boss 15 is a disappointment as far as the TRPs are concerned. This is indeed a matter of concern given the huge budget of the show. Kamya Panjabi who had entered the show as a special guest some days back tweeted that she is very disappointed with how Karan Kundrra is playing the game. She said that it looks like his entire time is spent wooing Tejasswi Prakash. One of the highlights of the season is TejRan's chemistry. The two have become good friends and their cute moments do get some attention. However, many are not impressed with this drama. They want Karan Kundrra to play like he did in the first two weeks. Kamya Panjabi said on Twitter that Karan Kundrra just did not look like winner material any more. This is what she tweeted... Also Read - Bigg Boss: Donal Bisht, Vishal Aditya Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav and more shocking evictions on the show that made fans scream UNFAIR

Will we ever get to see #KaranKundrra doing something else in the show except manaoing #TejasswiPrakash ???? Its boring as hell, how many people do u need Karan to tell you that u hav lost the plot, you are no where in this race anymore ?? it’s so disappointing #BB15 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 8, 2021

Aap log show ka naam change kar doh pls??? Radha ka Sangam kaisa rahega? ? https://t.co/ce08UUN60V — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 8, 2021

We can see that Kamya is just not impressed with how the makers are promoting TejRan on social media. While some people agreed with her saying that makers cut footage of other celebs who were giving funny content but TejRan fans were upset. They said that whatever TRPs the show is getting is due to Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. This is how Kamya Panjabi retorted to that claim... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Jay Bhanushali overreacted by targeting Shamita Shetty and Afsana Khan continuously over breaking the rules? Vote Now

Ruling? Have u seen the ratings????? ????? — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 8, 2021

But fans are just not pleased as they feel that Kamya Panjabi has a personal grouse against Tejasswi Prakash. They have hit out at Kamya for making such comments... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 38, Twitter Reactions: 'So pure and organic' Fans cannot stop gushing over Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's bond

Seriously yaar... kk ka game teja kharab kr rhi or virat ka game anushka.. kash virat apni bacchi or biwi ko chod k game pe focus kiya hota.. kash virat shadi he nhi kiya hota... isse kuch seekh le k kk bhi ab shadi na kre.. ? bas game khele? TEJRAN SUPREMACY — tanu (@goswami2598) November 8, 2021

Mam I know u r upset! But Karan is still playing the best game. The way he turned tables in the captaincy task, netizens were saying they had nvr seen a game played with this smartness. Unfortunately channel chopped off his scenes in main ep, so no one came to know. Pls watch LF — Chandni (@chandni84383304) November 8, 2021

Episode shi se dekha kre kripya aise false narative tweet na kre apko shuba nhi deta

Karan is playing his game very well nd And he's in vip now so see ma'am he doesn't lost the plot he's playing game very well other than that its his choice he can manao teja anytime he wants to — Mishaaa (@karanxlovee) November 8, 2021

Let us see if Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash start playing individually or not. In such a lacklustre season, they are the only bright spot as per their fans.