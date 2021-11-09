Bigg Boss 15 is a disappointment as far as the TRPs are concerned. This is indeed a matter of concern given the huge budget of the show. Kamya Panjabi who had entered the show as a special guest some days back tweeted that she is very disappointed with how Karan Kundrra is playing the game. She said that it looks like his entire time is spent wooing Tejasswi Prakash. One of the highlights of the season is TejRan's chemistry. The two have become good friends and their cute moments do get some attention. However, many are not impressed with this drama. They want Karan Kundrra to play like he did in the first two weeks. Kamya Panjabi said on Twitter that Karan Kundrra just did not look like winner material any more. This is what she tweeted... Also Read - Bigg Boss: Donal Bisht, Vishal Aditya Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav and more shocking evictions on the show that made fans scream UNFAIR
We can see that Kamya is just not impressed with how the makers are promoting TejRan on social media. While some people agreed with her saying that makers cut footage of other celebs who were giving funny content but TejRan fans were upset. They said that whatever TRPs the show is getting is due to Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. This is how Kamya Panjabi retorted to that claim... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Jay Bhanushali overreacted by targeting Shamita Shetty and Afsana Khan continuously over breaking the rules? Vote Now
But fans are just not pleased as they feel that Kamya Panjabi has a personal grouse against Tejasswi Prakash. They have hit out at Kamya for making such comments... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 38, Twitter Reactions: 'So pure and organic' Fans cannot stop gushing over Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's bond
Let us see if Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash start playing individually or not. In such a lacklustre season, they are the only bright spot as per their fans.
