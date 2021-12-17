Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s relationship has been one of the main talking points of Bigg Boss 15. We have seen them go through many ups and downs together. Since the past few days, we have seen them fighting a lot. Now, during the end of today’s episode we saw them singing ‘Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Yeh’. They were together on a bed. #TejRan fans are going crazy. “Love this song ajto repet pr sunne wala hu me,” wrote a fan. Another one tweeted, “Blessing your tl with my fav moment of them.This is so peaceful that I couldn't edit it more than this.” “One of the Best Ending of a Episode.” Another fan wrote, “Them singing together ajeeb dastaan was the cutest!” Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shivangi-Shaheer drop O Dilbar Yaara poster, Rupali Ganguly welcomes Aneri Vajani in Anupamaa and more

Have a look at the reactions below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Live Updates: ‘Mika Singh ho tum?’ Rakhi Sawant slams Abhijeet Bichukale for asking Devoleena Bhattacharjee to kiss him

Love this song ajto repet pr sunne wala hu me #TejRan pic.twitter.com/ljcf2XMkJU — Subhankar (tejran ❤️) (@Subhank88331491) December 16, 2021

Blessing your tl with my fav moment of them.This is so peaceful that I couldn't edit it more than this.#TejRan pic.twitter.com/tjetMYVX6S — Hesh (@tejranaddict) December 16, 2021

One of the Beat Ending of a Episode#TejRan pic.twitter.com/5qsCM0JaGN — KARAN × TejRan (@KKundrra07) December 16, 2021

them singing together ajeeb dastaan was the cutest! ♥️#TejRan pic.twitter.com/W9lSFcgD6K — praa's tejran ? (@btwitzpraa) December 16, 2021

THIS IS NO ORDINARY STORY.. THIS IS OLD SCHOOL

MAGICAL LOVE WHERE LOVE CONQUERS

EVERYTHING #TejRan#KaranKundrra#TejasswiPrakash pic.twitter.com/xvnDn5UAd5 — ÁDᵀᵒˣᶦᶜ ᵀᴱᴶᴿᴬᴺ(Karan Kundrra Vibes) ™ (@ylt19) December 16, 2021

It seems all is well between them now. Also Read - Want to rent out Salman Khan's home? Here's the crazy money you need to PAY per month