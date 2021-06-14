Bigg Boss 15: Transgender Pooja Sharma to be a part of the Salman Khan hosted reality show? Here’s what we know

Bigg Boss 15 is expected to air from October this year. According to reports, many contestants are being approached for the show. As you might be aware, during Bigg Boss 14, had announced that the upcoming season will welcome a few commoners as well. Also Read - Kushal Tandon, Akashdeep Saigal and more — Salman Khan's fights with Bigg Boss contestants that will go down in the history of the show

According to the latest report in SpotBoye, Transgender has been approached for the show. A source added that while nothing has been finalised, discussions are on for her to enter as a commoner.

Pooja has over 200k followers on Instagram. She is known for spreading awareness about her community by breaking gender stereotypes. She is fondly called as due to her dressing sense for her love of elegant sarees.

Meanwhile, television actress Sana Makbul Khan, who is currently in Cape Town shooting for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, spoke about Bigg Boss. She said that it was offered to her in the past but she did not take it up as it did not excite her. But now, she has said that if Bigg Boss 15 is offered to her, she would definitely give it a thought.

She stated, “Since the pandemic began last year, we have learned a lot of things, including staying in a lockdown. So, if it gets offered to me this year again, I would definitely give it a thought. The show makes you stronger I feel and I think if I participate in it, I will be stronger than ever.”

, , , Anshula Dandekar, and Neha Marda are some of the names who have reportedly been approached by the makers of the show to participate this year.