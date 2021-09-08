Bigg Boss OTT is going on well and the show is getting better every day. However, fans have been waiting for Bigg Boss 15. Bigg Boss OTT is winning hearts and is hosted by Karan Johar. Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Muskan Jattana, Prateek Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Millind Gaba, Raqesh Bapat, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit, , and Shamita Shetty are the participants this year. For the unversed, the housemates have formed a connection inside the house and are playing together side by side. It is being said that the contestants from Bigg Boss OTT who perform will move forward in Bigg Boss 15. Apart from that, new celebrities will also join the show. A lot of names like Arjun Bijlani, Mohsin Khan, Surbhi Chandna and others have come forward who might be a part of the show. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Ankita Lokhande terribly missing Sushant Singh Rajput? Says, 'Wish I could go back to feel things twice'

Now, as per reports, Tujhse Hai Raabta actress Reem Shaikh might also be a part of Salman Khan's show. Tujhse Hai Raabta ended recently and the makers approached Reem for the show. A source close to Spotboye informed them that since longtime makers were in discussion with Reem for participating in the show. Though she had not shown interest as she was busy with her show Tujhse Hai Raabta. However, now that the show has gone off air in July, the actress has made up her mind and will be seen as a contestant now. The promos of Bigg Boss 15 have released and in the latest promo we see Salman Khan was seen lost in a jungle and Bollywood diva Rekha is heard later speaking to him through the tree Vishwasuntree.

He was heard saying that the Bigg Boss house used to be here where he is standing. It seems the makers of the show are bringing a new twist this season. Vishwasuntree tells him that she has been waiting for him for the past 15 years. She also said that the housemates will have to go through the jungle before entering the house. It will be a jungle theme this year and we cannot wait for it.