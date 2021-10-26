Bigg Boss 15 saw the entry of the first wild card Rajiv Adatia yesterday. He has shaken up things by informing people what is happening in the outside world. Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal's relationship is already on the verge of a collapse after the entry of Rajiv Adatia. Now, the task for the captaincy is happening inside the house. It seems it is a physical task and people are flouting the rules once again. Shamita Shetty and Umar Riaz have entered into a massive fight. It is a known people that these two cannot stand one another. Shamita Shetty has been making some bad comments about him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Oops! Ieshaan Sehgaal's family disapproves of his relationship with Meisha Iyer; Rajiv Adatia makes startling revelation

Bigg Boss has told people to not use water in the tasks as the mics get ruined. Shamita Shetty has been warning people on the same. She has said that Bigg Boss has advised against it. But it looks like Umar Riaz was in no mood to listen. It seems Shamita Shetty made some comments on character and so on, which left him furious. Umar told her to do her work as Sanchalak and not interfere in the matter. It seems Rajiv Adatia has been attacked by one and all.

We will see a return of the old torture means like throwing red chili powder. It seems they put that powder on Rajiv Adatia to make him give up his seat. He is also getting praised for the stiff resistance he put up in the task. It seems makers have not revealed much in the live feed.