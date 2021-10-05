Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz calls Pratik Sehajpal 'chowkidaar'; leaves fans impressed with this one-liner – view tweets

After the premiere weekend, we saw the first day of Bigg Boss 15 grabbing our attention with a lot of drama and fights. Just like OTT, once again we saw Pratik Sehajpal poking his co-contestants and getting their attention. But Asim Riaz's brother, Umar Riaz has won the hearts of fans after he called Pratik, 'chowkidaar' after their spat. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, day 1, October 4 LIVE UPDATES: Afsana Khan, Vidhi Pandya and Tejasswi Prakash's ugly catfight

Potik : Me yaha se nahi hilunga..kya karlega tu.#UmarRiaz : Kyu Chowkidaar hai kya ? Potik : wo...me...aise...me..nahi Riaz brothers one liners ?#BiggBoss15 #UmarIsTheBoss — pk | #UmarRiaz | #TejasswiPrakash (@pracasm_) October 4, 2021

Umar- Tu do baar bhi bigg boss karlega toh bhi tere se jyada pata hai mujhe I loved how #UmarRiaz speak at right time his one liners #BiggBoss15 — ???? ❤️❤️ASIM IS LOVE (@sonmishr) October 4, 2021

#UmarRiaz to #PratikSehajpal - bhai tu sabko kyu ungli kare jara hai, tu kya chokidar hai kya yaha ka??? Pahele quitter and now chokidar This man knows how to handle such bratts ?#BiggBoss15 #BB15 — ?゜☽⋆゜ (@tetaestan) October 4, 2021

Pratik: Biggboss nehi Dekha Hain kya???

Umar: Tujhse jyada hi Dekha Hun Tu 2 bar b ayega na usse jyada hi Dekha Hun. ??? #UmarRiaz rocks. Potty socks. #BiggBoss15 — Awara_Pagal (@AwaraPa41942458) October 4, 2021

Tu chaukidar hai kya yaha ka… Zyda shana maat bano - #UmarRiaz He is on point ??#UmarIsTheBoss #BiggBoss15 — Naveed Khan (@NaveedK57084240) October 4, 2021

PRATIK : Me yaha se nahi hilunga..kya karlega tu.#UmarRiaz : Kyu Chowkidaar hai kya ? PRATIK : wo...me...aise...me..nahi Riaz brothers one liners ?#BiggBoss15 #UmarIsTheBoss#UmarRiaz #AsimRaiz — SHANE ? ( Fuck ? ?) (@MRSHADDY_____) October 4, 2021

Pura mood ka styanash ho gya, vhi ghisi piti bathroom ki baat, chai ka cup, bottle, plate etc.. Isko Koi bathroom ka chokidar bna do ??

Umar is correctly said about him " Chokidar h tu "??#UmarRiaz #BiggBoss15 #UmarArmy #UmarIsTheBoss — Kartik ♥ (@KartikLite) October 4, 2021

It's really not an easy job to live with & tolerate and not get agitated by the constant poking & instigation of that monkey Pratik ! Has Pratik come as a contestant or has been appointed as cleaning agent of#BB15 #BiggBoss15 ?#UmarRiaz one liner,Tu chowkidar hai yaha ka?? — ᴠɪᴋᴀsʜ (@VaderCalls) October 4, 2021

In tomorrow's episode we will see an ugly fight between and Pratik Sehajpal, which will definitely grab viewers' eyeballs. Also Read - Why so sexy? Nikki Tamboli flaunts her toned midriff and leaves fans drooling – view pics