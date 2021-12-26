Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar promises to be fun generally as Salman Khan interacts with the contestants and even schools them for what they have done in the previous week. It is also exciting as there are guests appearing on the show. Tonight’s episode will see Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur appearing on the show to promote Jersey. They are seen dancing with Salman. Salman also praises Shahid for his dance moves on his song Tu Mere Agal Bagal hai from Phata Poster Nikhla Hero. He says, "For so long I have been trying to do this move but couldn't do it properly." Later both grooved together on the track. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan gets bitten by a snake, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic get trolled for their second pregnancy and more
In the promo, we also see Salman asking contestants to pick those housemates who are loser no 1. Umar Riaz pics Tejasswi Prakash for proving her boyfriend Karan Kundrra wrong. Watch the promo below: Also Read - ‘Pehle Katrina ne kaata, ab saap ne,’ Netizens troll Salman Khan as he gets bitten by a snake – see Twitter reactions
We will also see Karan proposing Tejasswi. We can see him talk about his feelings for Tejasswi and how she has changed her. He tells her that she has woken him up to several things about himself in these 12 weeks. He goes down on one knew with a rose in his hand. Also Read - Salman Khan gets bitten by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse; gets discharged from the hospital
Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal read out a letter they had written for each other and sorted out their differences. After reading the letter they hugged each other.
