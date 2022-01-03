Bigg Boss 15 has given its most shocking promo till date. As per the new promo that is going viral, Umar Riaz has been asked to leave the house. He has been eliminated for violence. This has happened for a task that has both Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai in competition. Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz have been strongly supporting their friends on the show. They will have an argument where Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal get physical. Tonight, they had a spat when Nishant Bhat and Karan Kundrra were against one another. It is being said that Umar Riaz pushed Pratik Sehajpal in the pool. In the promo, BB says it is disgraceful that people are flouting the rules at the final stages of the game. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, January 2 2022, Live Updates: Devoleena Bhattacharjee talks about Tejasswi Prakash's boyfriend outside
Fans of Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal have taken to Twitter to support their faves. They feel Pratik always instigated and when violence happens, he takes a backseat. On the other hand, many feel that Umar Riaz is a very aggressive player. Take a look at the Twitter reactions... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Top 5 Contestant by Ormax Media: Tejasswi Prakash has reason to worry; Karan Kundrra continues to rule
Well, it is almost confirmed that Umar Riaz is indeed a part of the show. He might have been nominated for elimination for the remaining weeks or something of that sort. Anyways, Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz's rivalry looks genuine and is a respite from the OTT drama. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, January 1 2022, Live Updates
