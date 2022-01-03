Bigg Boss 15 has given its most shocking promo till date. As per the new promo that is going viral, Umar Riaz has been asked to leave the house. He has been eliminated for violence. This has happened for a task that has both Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai in competition. Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz have been strongly supporting their friends on the show. They will have an argument where Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal get physical. Tonight, they had a spat when Nishant Bhat and Karan Kundrra were against one another. It is being said that Umar Riaz pushed Pratik Sehajpal in the pool. In the promo, BB says it is disgraceful that people are flouting the rules at the final stages of the game. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, January 2 2022, Live Updates: Devoleena Bhattacharjee talks about Tejasswi Prakash's boyfriend outside

Fans of Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal have taken to Twitter to support their faves. They feel Pratik always instigated and when violence happens, he takes a backseat. On the other hand, many feel that Umar Riaz is a very aggressive player. Take a look at the Twitter reactions...

Am I the only one who likes #PratikSehajpal and #umarriaz both at the same time? I am really fond of their individual personality and the way they take stand for issues. #BB15 #BiggBoss15 #BiggBoss — Saumya Sharma (@saumyatraveler) January 2, 2022

Arre Usko Nominate Kiya Hai Season Ke End Tak, They Will Not Evict Don't Be Tensed Nomination Say #UmarRiaz Ko Kya Ghanta Farak Padhta Hai, Wese Bhi Woh Already 14 Weeks Mese 11 Week Nominated Hi Raha, Chill !! #BiggBoss15 — Team Umar Riaz official ? (@AsimsquadNick) January 2, 2022

Tum fans ho isliye haar jaate ho.

Hum family hai isliye hamesha jeet te hai. #PratikSehajpal#BiggBoss15 PRATIKFAM ROARS — Fathima Suhana (@FathimaSuhana7) January 2, 2022

#umarriaz is injured after pratik pushing him when he was fighting for #KaranKundrra & they didn't even showed it in the episode. That is how they have been sidelining him since the start. #umran #umrash #BiggBoss15

BINDAS KARAN LEADS BB15

I AM UMAR FAN pic.twitter.com/NpoMWg13wM — Fan Girl Of RUBINA Dilaik (@RubinaD57912721) January 2, 2022

#BiggBoss15: suddenly #BiggBoss is worried about #Violence!! It’s been going on from the past 13 Weeks & now all of a sudden Mariyadaa!! @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND can stop fooling us with this Ninja Technique to nominate #UmarRiaz .. @Banijayasia @banijaygroup Pathetic Stunt — Krishna (@Krishi4747) January 2, 2022

Even if they aren't evicting him but cancelling his ticket to finale, it is UNFAIR. pratik started the voilence, but everything was edited. When umar retaliated they take action. Seriously? #UmarArmy #umarriaz #biggboss15 #UmRash https://t.co/SjwGMB9QSj — Nisha (@Umrash_) January 2, 2022

Literally saying :-#PratikSehajpaI and #UmarRiaz deserves to be the Top 2 of this season ❤️ Fakerun more screen timing is responsible for the low trp of season#BiggBoss15 — Ayush ? (@im_ayush_7) January 2, 2022

Well, it is almost confirmed that Umar Riaz is indeed a part of the show. He might have been nominated for elimination for the remaining weeks or something of that sort. Anyways, Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz's rivalry looks genuine and is a respite from the OTT drama.