The dynamics of the Bigg Boss 15 house have changed after the entry of the wild cards. While Abhijeet Bichukale has been largely inactive, Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai have created enough havoc. While Rakhi Sawant with her ideas of entertainment is ruining one task after another, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has ruined the friendship of Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. Rashami Desai has also created a wedge in the #UmTejRan friendship. Fans have noticed that whenever Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz are together they are only discussing the game or their co-contestants. There is no romance as much. Fans feel that Umar Riaz was a lot more entertaining without the presence of Rashami Desai. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty Kundra shouts her lungs out, 'VOTE FOR SHAMITA SHETTY'
They have pinpointed this on social media. While Rashami Desai and Tejasswi Prakash are friends from outside, inside we are not seeing any kind of solidarity between the two. The two are not on talking terms now. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra cries after Tejasswi Prakash accuses him that he never loved her
Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai are spending a lot of time together inside the house. Tejasswi Prakash now has new friends like Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant. Rashami Desai is keen to come out as winner of Bigg Boss 15. Let us see how long she stays on! Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: ‘You are doubting my intentions,’ Karan Kundrra tells Tejasswi Prakash as they fight again
