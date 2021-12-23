The dynamics of the Bigg Boss 15 house have changed after the entry of the wild cards. While Abhijeet Bichukale has been largely inactive, Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai have created enough havoc. While Rakhi Sawant with her ideas of entertainment is ruining one task after another, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has ruined the friendship of Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. Rashami Desai has also created a wedge in the #UmTejRan friendship. Fans have noticed that whenever Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz are together they are only discussing the game or their co-contestants. There is no romance as much. Fans feel that Umar Riaz was a lot more entertaining without the presence of Rashami Desai. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty Kundra shouts her lungs out, 'VOTE FOR SHAMITA SHETTY'

They have pinpointed this on social media. While Rashami Desai and Tejasswi Prakash are friends from outside, inside we are not seeing any kind of solidarity between the two. The two are not on talking terms now. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra cries after Tejasswi Prakash accuses him that he never loved her

Aisi ladki Rashami already has 10x more haters than she has fans. Don't want Umar to get an truck load of haters in free fund. Why should Umar suffer coz of aisi ladki? Umar ka 10 weeks ka mehnat bekaar jaye? Aisi ladki ki haters hating Umar now#UmarRiaz #RashamiDesai #UmRash — ? (@honeybunnyy2) December 23, 2021

#umrash Bahan itni jalan kyun hai…kya do dost aise baith k baat nahi kar sakte …Thodi coffee chai pi and enjoy kar na….Hu mei bhi karne de …tujhe nahi samjh mei aayega yei morning se strategy bana rahe h — neha (@neha123456426) December 23, 2021

Umar is getting more hate from viewers coz of aisi ladki. Sidharth, Shehnaaz, sidnaaz fans who were liking Umar before are now going against him because of aisi ladki. Sid & Sana fans calling Umar Ramlaal 2.0 coz they have the same religion too#UmarRiaz #RashamiDesai #UmRash — ? (@honeybunnyy2) December 23, 2021

Sara din bas chugli karti rehti hain aisi ladki Rashami aur uske wajah se Umar ke bhi image kharab ho raha hain. Aisi ladki toh hain hi chugalkhor & i don't give any sh*t about her but this b*txh should stop doing chugli of others infront of Umar#UmarRiaz #RashamiDesai #UmRash pic.twitter.com/kYbWYne6py — ? (@honeybunnyy2) December 23, 2021

Rashami aunty Umar ke upar hi let jaa. Side mein ek sofa pada hain woh nehi dikhta kya? Is that empty sofa invisible? Hamesha chipakti rehti hain ye aisi ladki desperate woman. Isse zyada despo & chipku aurat kabhi nehi dikhi hain. Shameless woman#UmarRiaz #UmRash #RashamiDesai pic.twitter.com/nuO1zK9zv8 — ? (@honeybunnyy2) December 23, 2021

So much haters behind me, aise hi piche piche aao ?? Main ta teri care ni kardi

Tu hi mere piche piche aunda aanda a Ab dekho tum .. Something is on the way #UmRash se pyaar na karwadun to kehna #UmarRiaz #RashamiDesai — ⚝ Rashami Shivani Desai ⚝ #UmRash (@RashamiShivani) December 23, 2021

Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai are spending a lot of time together inside the house. Tejasswi Prakash now has new friends like Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant. Rashami Desai is keen to come out as winner of Bigg Boss 15. Let us see how long she stays on! Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: ‘You are doubting my intentions,’ Karan Kundrra tells Tejasswi Prakash as they fight again