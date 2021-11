Bigg Boss 15 seems to have got the rivalry of the season in Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal. The two boys are ready to lock horns any moment. Today, in the weekend ka vaar, Salman Khan told Umar Riaz that he has been playing rather well since a couple of weeks. Shamita Shetty again started that Umar Riaz gets very aggressive during tasks and she cannot connect with him. Salman Khan did not take much notice of her complaint. In fact, Umar Riaz has also started ignoring Shamita Shetty's constant complaints about him. Fans are thrilled to see how Bhai is supporting Umar Riaz. Take a look at the tweets here... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans come out in support of Pratik Sehajpal after Salman Khan bashes him for crossing the line with Rajiv Adatia, trend STOP PRATIK PAR VAAR on Twitter

I dnt know why #ShamitaShetty has ao much hate for #UmarRaiz .

Nor #Umar has shown any agression to her nor he has spoken to her with any disrespect..and the way she talks go to hell , showing middle finger but he is so respectful towards her.#UmarRaiz #BiggBoss15 @BiggBoss — Irfat khan (@IrfatK) November 13, 2021

#ShamitaShetty sote jaagte - har question par she has one answer and one reasoning - #UmarRaiz ! Umar aggressive hai, aggressive hai..Get over it please! why so obsessed with #UmarRaiz #BB15 #BIggBoss15 — karan singla (@honestpov788) November 13, 2021

Correction Umar wasn’t aggressive this week ONLY,that’s what Salman said!? all previous weeks he has been aggressive and has been called out for it by Salman khan,kindly don’t be blind when it comes to supporting who you like @BeingSalmanKhan @ShamitaShetty #ShamitaShetty — Sim (@Simrsim) November 13, 2021

For #ShamitaShetty the MAIN issue was not"Rajiv didn't told her"Her main issue was"why he told this to #TejasswiPrakash"

She have issues with teja& umar which is clearly visible & it's not only about today, she's always controlling him(don't miss afsana,go out, come in etc) #BB15 — read_andwrite_ (@read_andwrite_) November 13, 2021

#ShamitaShetty is so high on ego trip that she is more concerned ke Rajiv uske pas kyun nahi aaya bajaye iske ke uski problem kya hai !!

She is arrogant,selfish, self obssessed person and simply Good for Nothing.!#BigBoss15#BB15 #Umar#UmarArmy #UmarIsTheBoss#KaranIsTheBoss — Ankush S (@sunnydayz24) November 13, 2021

We can see that fans of Umar Riaz are thrilled with how Salman Khan is seeing the game of the young doctor. There is no denying that Umar Riaz is going very strong inside the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Has Salman Khan blasted Jay Bhanushali for this SHOCKING reason?