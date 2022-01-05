In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 15, we again saw Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal getting physical with each other during the Ticket To Finale task between and . While Umar was supporting Rashami, Pratik was having Devoleena's side. As the competition got intense and even more difficult, Umar and Pratik tried their best to make their favourite person win. However, their quest soon turned physical and they both ended up pushing each other ferociously. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 94, Live Updates: Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai join Rakhi Sawant for Ticket To Finale week

It all started when Umar started throwing water on Rashami while Pratik was trying to get her eliminated from the task. Pratik was visibly angry and asked Umar if he was throwing water on him or Rashami. As Umar kept throwing water on Rashami, Pratik took a bucket full of water and intentionally threw water on Umar. This made Umar lose his calm and he grabbed Pratik and pinned him down on the ground.

While Karan tried to calm Umar down, Rakhi kept shouting to Bigg Boss that Umar was being violent with Pratik. Later, Bigg Boss called out Umar for his violent behaviour and declared a Janta poll that will decide if he is worthy enough to stay inside the house, based on audience's vote, which will be revealed on the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

However, Umar fans aren't happy with Bigg Boss' decision to punish him like this since the finale week is just around the corner. They began pouring massive support for Umar and started trending hashtags like 'Be fair with Umar' and 'Umar runs BB15' on Twitter.

Take a look.

Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15.