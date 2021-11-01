Bigg Boss 15 saw a rather dull and boring Weekend Ka Vaar. In fact, the episode ran for over two hours and some parts of it were just too boring. Salman Khan schooled Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash on the show. The superstar host told Umar Riaz that he was very unclear when it came to explaining his points. Umar and Shamita had a long argument which took up a long time on the show. It is evident that the two do not see eye to eye. While Shamita Shetty maintains that she did nothing to upset Umar Riaz, the doctor surely feels differently about it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, October 31, 2021, Live Updates: Akasa Singh is eliminated from the house

Salman Khan also blasted Umar Riaz when he said that he did go to Tejasswi when he was in crisis as she is a fun-loving person. The superstar did not like the reason and schooled him again. Fans feel that the makers and Salman Khan are deliberately trying to demotivate Umar Riaz. Now, he is seemingly coming across as rather good in the live feed but people cannot see it in the episode. Check out the Twitter reactions...

Creative team love to play with the fool and they sidelines good people at corner so that they can play with fool because #BiggBoss mother name April father name is a fool and Salman is even bigger idiot then BiggBoss family.#UmarRiaz #BB15 #BiggBoss15 — ??ᶰᗪⓔ?ⓦ??ᒪ? (@BD24WOW7) October 31, 2021

Wow Umar ne Sharmitha ko correct pahchana hey.mem tho apko bb13 se follow Karthi hu.i want u to come up. I know u are game changer.#UmarRiazArmy #UmarRiaz#UmarArmy https://t.co/jzIzel91aY — yrhpk and ipzn lover (@Sapnamanoj4) October 31, 2021

Honestly, #AsimRiaz should ask for his fees from this channel, for the number of times his name has been dragged. Vimal paan masala se zyada to @imrealasim k charche hai. #UmarRiaz we love you #BBKingUmar @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan — Amrita Chatterjee (@AmmuChirps) October 31, 2021

Honestly not a supporter but the way he was treated today was unacceptable.

Mocking him again & again, about he his here bcz of Asim

Salman taking Shamita’s side

Salman stopping him from putting across his views.

not done! #UmarRiaz #BB15 #BiggBoss15 — ????.♡ (@ReetJah) October 31, 2021

And for our ? #UmarRiaz we all should be united ?

We should vocal against the injustice to #UmarRiaz by makers. — ◥꧁Roⷬzͬyͦ Khan ꧂◤ (@RozyKha02803719) October 31, 2021

Salman bashing Umar is so not done man..usko har baat par neecha dikhana bnd kro..kch bhi bole wo u ppl strt bringing up his profession or education..ese hi bata do shamita ko jitana hai to humlog vote hi na kre phir..totally disgusted with salman !!#UmarRiaz — Aashi (@_spacedoutgirl_) October 31, 2021

Honestly I don't expect Salman or anyone in the house to appreciate or motivate #UmarRiaz but atleast don't demotivate this guy...He is such a great guy and deserves much more than anyone in the house. @TeamUmarRiaz01 @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss @justvoot @VootSelect — Divya Agarwal Fan Page (@DivyaAgarwalFP) October 31, 2021

TBH Salman helped Teja & she understood it right away. He further encouraged her to be more serious in game. But for #UmarRiaz only insults, name calling, targeting his profession, using the word “Fck”.. Is Salman a Host or Bb contestant? Why is he behaving so low? #BiggBoss15 — August Boyy  (@augustboy96) October 31, 2021

We can see that people feel that Umar Riaz is being treated badly by the makers. Every year, there is this complaint from people who come from a non-TV background. But we feel the makers should show a mix of people to make the episodes more interesting!