Bigg Boss 15 saw a rather dull and boring Weekend Ka Vaar. In fact, the episode ran for over two hours and some parts of it were just too boring. Salman Khan schooled Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash on the show. The superstar host told Umar Riaz that he was very unclear when it came to explaining his points. Umar and Shamita had a long argument which took up a long time on the show. It is evident that the two do not see eye to eye. While Shamita Shetty maintains that she did nothing to upset Umar Riaz, the doctor surely feels differently about it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, October 31, 2021, Live Updates: Akasa Singh is eliminated from the house
Salman Khan also blasted Umar Riaz when he said that he did go to Tejasswi when he was in crisis as she is a fun-loving person. The superstar did not like the reason and schooled him again. Fans feel that the makers and Salman Khan are deliberately trying to demotivate Umar Riaz. Now, he is seemingly coming across as rather good in the live feed but people cannot see it in the episode. Check out the Twitter reactions... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali — meet the 5 most popular contestants of the season
We can see that people feel that Umar Riaz is being treated badly by the makers. Every year, there is this complaint from people who come from a non-TV background. But we feel the makers should show a mix of people to make the episodes more interesting! Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Neha Bhasin making an entry as a wild card on the show?
