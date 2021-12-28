Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz gets into fight with Karan Kundrra after discussion with Rashami Desai

In the 28 December 2021 episode of Bigg Boss 15, we will see Umar Riaz getting into a nasty fight with Karan Kundrra, his best friend inside the house after having a conversation with Rashami Desai. Check out the promo in the story below: