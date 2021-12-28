Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz gets into fight with Karan Kundrra after discussion with Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 15's latest episode concluded a couple of hours ago. And it has been quite eventful as far as the fights are concerned. The contestants at first got into a fight over the duties of each contestant inside the house. Later, the housemates got into a fight over the nominations. Tejasswi Prakash fought with Karan for not nominating , that is, for saving her. On the other hand, Umar Riaz was upset with Karan Kundrra for not trying hard to convince Tejasswi to save Rashami during the nominations. In the end, Rashami and Abhijit Bichukale were both nominated for the eliminations. And now, in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, we will see Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra getting into a fight. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Netizens SLAM Tejasswi Prakash for her fight over karan Kundrra wanting to save Rashami Desai from nominations – view tweets

In the promo of Bigg Boss 15, we saw Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz having a conversation. Umar seems in very low spirits. Rashami tells Umar that she has hardly seen Karan helping him as much as he has helped KK in the game. Umar is very upset and says, "Apne hi kaat rahe hai". We then see Rashami saying, "Apne nahi." After that, we see Umar and Karan getting into a huge fight. Umar tells Karan that he is always with Tejasswi and that he feels lonely.

Karan tries to explain but Umar goes on saying that he cannot be fake with any of his relations. Umar says he can see everything and also threatens that he will also get back. A disheartened Umar leaves but Karan tries stopping him. Till now in Bigg Boss 15, we have seen a very good friendship between Umar and Karan. In fact, their bromance, UmRan is heavily shipped outside as well. Umar and Karan's bond seems to be straining because of Tejasswi Prakash as well. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we saw Umar getting into a nasty fight with Tejasswi over Karan Kundrra. He also gave her the Loser No. 1 Jersey.