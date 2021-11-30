Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz gives major Sidharth Shukla vibes with his savage reply to Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh, 'Star kya, tujhe bhi uthake fek dunga' – read tweets

Umar Riaz's strong stand against Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh was much appreciated by the viewers who couldn't showering praises upon him. Some people said that they got major Sidharth Shukla vibes with her aggression.