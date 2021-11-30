The new VIPs, Rashami Desai, Devleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawan and her husband Ritesh and Abhijit Bichukale, have been wreaking havoc on the non-VIP members ever since they have entered the Bigg Boss 15 house. While they continue to dominate the housemates, Umar Riaz seems to have started a revolution by strongly opposing the VIP members.

In tonight's episode, we saw a heated argument between Rakhi Sawant and Rajiv Adatia over kitchen duties. She tried to dominate him and reassigned him duties but Rajiv defended himself by saying he knows what he is doing. But Rakhi insulted him with her words saying that he spits in the food while arguing with others and Rajiv replied back, "Gandi baat bol rahe ho aap (you are talking dirty)." To which, Rakhi responded, "Main VIP hoon, main bolungi! (I am VIP and I will say that)." And they had an intense face-off.

Later, when Abhijit Bichukale entered the house as the newest VIP member, he decided to occupy Umar's bed. But Umar denied and told Rakhi that he doesn't care about their VIP status. Rakhi said that she is the VIP member and she has every right to order him to do certain things.

Amid the growing tension, Rakhi's husband Ritesh jumped into the argument and yelled at Umar challenging him to throw the VIP star badge on him. To which, Umar gave a savage reply, 'Star kya, tujhe bhi uthake fek dunga.'

Umar's strong stand against the VIP was much appreciated by the viewers who couldn't showering praises upon him. Some people said that they got major Sidharth Shukla vibes with his aggression. Take a look.

