Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz hits back at Geeta Kapur for demeaning him and his profession on National television

Bigg Boss 15 VIP contestant Umar Riaz's eviction from the house has been highly criticised. The fan is calling it 'unfair' eviction and slamming the makers for being harsh on him. Umar who is out of the house is extremely overwhelmed seeing all the love and popularity he has gained after coming out of the house. Before his eviction in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we saw how Geeta Kapur who was there to support Nishant Bhat picked up on Umar and his aggressive behaviour in the house. Geeta even went to an extent that she would never come to see a doctor like him when she needs it.

Umar didn't respond to Geeta in the house, but after his eviction, he hits back at her. He took to his Twitter and gave it back to Geeta in the most polite manner, he wrote, " @geetakapur u have intermingled my profession as a doctor and my behaviour in a reality show and judged me. My rxn has always been on an action towards me which u failed to understand. Its so unfortunate that you tried to demean me on national tv jus to set a narrative about me." In his second tweet, he reminded Geeta that when our nation was going through a rough phase of fighting against Covid and being a doctor he did his duty well," @geetakapur maam, ill tell u my inherit nature. When covid hit all India,i was the one working all day night to serve my country and my people without thinking about my health coz that is what I got in inheritance which is to serve and to give and not think about myself."

Umar Riaz's eviction left his fans heratrobken, he has been trending on Twitter since last ight. In fact he was also declared a 'PUBLIC WINNER' by his fans. Umar has ben responding to each and every tweet that supported him.