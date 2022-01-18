Umar Riaz's elimination from Bigg Boss 15 was among the most shocking ones. His fans were furious and how. He got eliminated from 's show for getting into a physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal. Fans demanded that he be brought back into the show. Umar Riaz also got famous for his bond with inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Their chemistry grabbed a lot of attention and fans even coined a term for them, i.e., UmRash. Fans are wanting them to be a couple. In his recent interview, Umar Riaz has opened up on his bond with Rashami Desai. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's chat with his family leaves fans in awe; 'KUNDRRA FAMILY REUNION' becomes top trend – read tweets

While talking to Indian Express, he stated that they are just friends. He confessed though that they like each other but it is too soon to call it a relationship. He was quoted saying, "We have been friends, and even in the house, we were just good friends. There is definitely a liking towards each other but it's too soon to even tag it as a relationship. We haven't moved towards that stage and would prefer to call it still friendship." Okay then!

Rashami Desai cried the most when Umar Riaz got eliminated from the show. She could not control her emotions and was upset for days. The actress even requested Bigg Boss to bring her friend back to the house. Later, Rashami's mother had spoken about the same and to Etimes, she had said, "Her crying just shows how much she valued her friendship with Umar. But I know she will bounce back and I know like her fans call her she will be that lone warrior in the house, who will win and come outside."