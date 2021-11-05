In the latest captaincy task given by Bigg Boss, we saw housemates getting converted into a fake and revealing each other's secrets and evicting them from the race of being captain. By the end of the round, we saw Umar Riaz and Miesha Iyer becoming the top contenders of being the new captain in the house. While fans feel Umar Riaz have an edge over Miesha, we might see a twist in the upcoming episode. Though we would like to know your opinion that out of Umar and Miesha, who should become the new captain of the BB house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Five big Diwali dhamakas to look forward to in Salman Khan’s show

Voice over - "Jinhone diya #UmarRiaz and #MieshaIyer ka sath, unhi ko mila dhokha" Then scene of Umar refusing to give Shammo's gift.@BiggBoss Kaun sa sasta nasha kiya tha ye promo bnane se pehle? When did Shammo give Umar's sath?? Stop stooping to a new low everyday?#BB15 — Aarohi Shergil (@AarohiShergil) November 4, 2021

The task is either about winning captaincy or giving the contestants the gifts that have come from their families.#MieshaIyer and #UmarRiaz have to decide and choose. #BiggBoss15 #BiggBoss #BB15 #BiggBoss15OnVoot #BB15Livefeed — BIGG BOSS 15 TRIGGER YOU (@BB15FORYOU) November 4, 2021

#MIESHAIYER return me humm logo ko kuch milna chaiye!!#UmarRiaz Done wo mein samj gya now i get it obvious difficult situation haiii Mujy lag raha hai return gift mein es bar Miesha Es week home jaye gi what about it?#UmarRiaz #UmarArmy #BB15 pic.twitter.com/QVvuHyEdcV — Tayyab Hussain Shah ????(⭐? ) (@TayyabShah0786) November 4, 2021

Loved the mindgames today Everyone was finally using their minds #BiggBoss15#UmarRiaz n #MieshaIyer made deals with most of them yo reach there. Poor rajeev too was given a deal. It ll be interesting to see their priorities next — Chetana?No Diplomacy (@Chetana_CND) November 4, 2021

