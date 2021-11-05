Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz or Miesha Iyer – who should become the new captain of the house? Vote now
While fans feel Umar Riaz have an edge over Miesha, we might see a twist in the upcoming episode. Though we would like to know your opinion that out of Umar and Miesha, who should become the new captain of the BB house.
In the latest captaincy task given by Bigg Boss, we saw housemates getting converted into a fake and revealing each other's secrets and evicting them from the race of being captain. By the end of the round, we saw Umar Riaz and Miesha Iyer becoming the top contenders of being the new captain in the house. While fans feel Umar Riaz have an edge over Miesha, we might see a twist in the upcoming episode. Though we would like to know your opinion that out of Umar and Miesha, who should become the new captain of the BB house.
While tomorrow we will see Miesha and Tejasswi getting into an argument, it will be interesting how the Diwali episode turns to be for the housemates.
