Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal or Karan Kundrra – VOTE NOW for the most violent contestant of this season

Bigg Boss 15 is heading towards the finale. The buzz is that makers are taking a call on the further journey of Umar Riaz on the show. He has been physical on the show for what is being said as the third or fourth time. Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal got into a brawl where they pinned one another on the ground. The two pushed each other violently. These fights have happened in the past too. Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal lose their cool at the drop of a hat and start fighting. They have fought for their close ones more than for themselves.

The season started with the fight between Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal. Remember the glass door incident. Pratik Sehajpal broke the door of the house with his sheer strength. Salman Khan gave him the firing of a lifetime after that incident. He also got into a bad fight with Ieshaan Sehgaal on a couple of occasions. People really had to struggle to separate Pratik Sehajpal. But the young man did become cautious after Salman Khan's warning. He tried to stay within limits.

Talking about these two, even Karan Kundrra has been guilty of getting physical. Karan Kundrra threw Pratik Sehajpal with a choke slam that looked straight out of WWE. Pratik Sehajpal started crying saying that no one said a word to KK on the same. Karan Kundrra has a temper but he has controlled himself too well on the show. According to you, who has been the most aggressive/violent contestant of the show? Vote Now