The competition in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 is getting more serious day-by-day. With the entry of 5 wildcard contestants which includes and her husband Ritesh, , and Abhijit Bichukale, a lot of things have been changed. On one hand, the VIPs have started dominating the non-VIPs, on the other hand, viewers got a glimpse of Rashami and Umar Riaz's bond of friendship. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh's behaviour with Umar Riaz is extremely violent,' viewers want the makers to take action against him – read tweets

After Meisha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal, Karan Kundrra and Tejaswwi Prakash have been painting the Bigg Boss house red with their loving chemistry. The two have expressed their fondness for each other but they have never confessed their true feelings. Recently, Karan and Tejasswi have expressed their liking for each other and the two have given a reason for their fans to like them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 60, Live Updates: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shamita Shetty come face-to-face in non-VIP task

Now with Rashami's entry in the house, Umar has also found someone whom he can share stories with. There's no denying that Rashami and Umar have known each other since Bigg Boss 13 and from the outside as well. They consider each other good friends and were seen hanging out together on a few occassions. And now that the two are staying together inside the Bigg Boss house, one can see that Rashami and Umar are quite comfortable in each other's company. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 new couple alert: Something brewing between Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz? Here's what is making fans so kicked – read tweets

When Rashami had entered the show, Umar was quite elated to see her. Rashami too echoed his feelings and gave him a piece of advice not to think much about his image and display his true potential. Since that day, Rashami and Umar have showcasing their friendly bond inside the house. Their recent banter over clothes have also floored their fans like never before.

Going by the current happenings, we decided to conduct a poll to ask the audience to pick their favourite jodi. Is it Karan and Tejasswi or Umar and Rashami?

Cast your vote below:

Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15.