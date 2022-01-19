Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz reveals the truth about alleged secret girlfriend Manpreet Kaur

Bigg Boss 15 has earned Umar Riaz immense fan following. On the show, he was shipped with Rashami Desai. The doctor who wants to pursue a career in showbiz has had an eventful stint on the show. Umar Riaz became the most tweeted contestant even beating greats like late Sidharth Shukla and his own brother, Asim Riaz. On the show, people liked his bond with Rashami Desai. Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai knew one another since Bigg Boss 13. In the middle of the show, rumours started floating that he was dating some Manpreet Kaur. Some fans of Rashami Desai were rather upset assuming if Umar Riaz indeed had a secret girlfriend. Also Read - Naagin 6: Ekta Kapoor shares pics from special pooja offered at Powai's Suvarna Mandir ahead of the show

Is it true that #UmarRiaz is dating Manpreet Kaur for a long time? Or are they just a 'good friend'. #BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/bDTw5wufKw — #BiggBoss_Tak?️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 19, 2022

In his interview to Bollywood Bubble, Umar Riaz said that he knows Manpreet Kaur but that is about it. He has admitted that they are friends. He said they like each other posts on social media but that does not that they are dating. Umar Riaz also said that though UmRash was going on social media for a long time, he did not try to capitalize on it. He clearly said that he does not have time for love. Umar Riaz wants to use this time to explore his scope in the glamour industry and do good work. Also Read - Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat and more Bigg Boss couples who got family's approval for their 'rishta'

He also said that he holds his doctor's practice close to his heart. He has said that the constant taunts that he is aggressive left him rather upset. Umar Riaz said that it affected his image as a medical practitioner. The young man said at one point he felt that he would not be able to open a clinic in Jammu or Mumbai henceforth. He said he did have to relocate elsewhere. Anyways, he said he is surprised at the warm reception from the public. We wish him the best! Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans can't wait for Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash to get married after their families’ approval – read tweets