Fans of Umar Riaz have been dying to see him in action since Bigg Boss 15 started. The handsome doctor who wants to try a career in showbiz is a huge Bigg Boss fan. In Bigg Boss 13, it was his brother Asim Riaz who created history. People who loved Asim on the show automatically developed an affinity for Umar Riaz. Umar Riaz was somewhat missing in action in week one. With the Junglewaasis living outside the main house, there is a limit to what one can do.

In tonight's episode Umar Riaz clearly said that he is worried about how Ieshaan Sehgaal is losing his game on the show. He told directly Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal on their face that he is not sure about the depth of their relationship. They had a nasty fight where Miesha Iyer also took the name of Asim Riaz. Umar Riaz clarified that he was no one to judge Ieshaan Sehgaal's love story with Miessha and they hugged it out. This caring and protective side for Ieshaan has won over netizens. Check out the tweets....

#UmaRiaz is very sensible he understand the game so nicely and he killed it today. And y this malesiya bringing #AsimrRiaz in between. Kisi din asim se pala pad gaya na toh sab fake love nikl jayega #BB15 #Biggboss15 — Honestly Said (@honestlysaid584) October 11, 2021

Smart, Sensible, master mind, real

Always On point, fight for right

Stand for right, no faltu ka drama, na footage k liye kise se ladna

That is @realumarriaz ☝#UmarRiaz itni sari khubiya kese#BiggBoss15 #UmarIsTheBoss — D A N I S H (@Danish25066358) October 11, 2021

#UmarRiaz was actually concerned about Ieeshan which is why he was explaining him to not lose focus. Ieeshan is fighting with him on behalf of Miesha is uncalled for. #BiggBoss15 #BB15 — Dawn ? (@Dawn_and_Dusk) October 11, 2021

Umar Riaz also told Jay Bhanushali to be clear on the reason why he wants to nominate Akasa Singh. He made it clear that he has a mind of his own. Fans are loving the intelligent handsome doctor on the show!