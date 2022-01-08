Umar Riaz has reportedly been eliminated from Bigg Boss 15. The news surfaced last night when Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's tweets went viral on social media. For the unversed, Umar Riaz had been warned by Bigg Boss that the repercussions of his actions would be announced in the Weekend Ka Vaar. Umar Riaz had got into a nasty fight with Pratik Sehajpal during the torture task which was performed by and . Umar and Pratik had got into a physical fight. Though Pratik has said that he didn't mind it, Bigg Boss had shocked him with a warning. And now, his elimination reports have taken social media by storm. Netizens and Umar Riaz Army are extremely disappointed and angry with the makers. They are trending 'NO UMAR RIAZ NO BB' on social media. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: SHOCKER! Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals her mother felt she would drop her in mental asylum

Fans of the show and Umar have been also trending 'PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ' on Twitter to show support to their favourite contestants while slamming the makers. Netizens have decided to abandon the show it seems. This season of Bigg Boss 15 has been very dull and boring and it was seen in the TRPs as well. And with Umar's reported eviction, fans seem to drop the idea of watching the show altogether. With Umar not being in the show, they don't want to watch it. Bigg Boss had left it on the audience to decide the fate of Umar, it seems. That's not it, , Vikas Gupta has also expressed their shock with the same. Check out Karanvir and Vikas' tweets here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Has Umar Riaz been eliminated due to the lack of votes? Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana and others' tweets suggest so

Check out the tweets of the angry fans here:

#UmarRiaz is charm of the show bb15

Bring him back.

NO UMAR RIAZ NO BB15

BOYCOTT BB15

PUBLIC STANDS BY UMAR — Unreal Flower (@FlowerUnreal) January 8, 2022

This pathetic show deserves worst. PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ

NO UMAR RIAZ NO BB15#UmarRiaz #UmarArmy @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan @BiggBoss

SHAME ON YOU COLORS — BB BE FAIR WITH UMAR (@Asim_Umar_Riaz) January 8, 2022

Actually @BiggBoss @ColorsTV you don't deserve star like UR now I'm not gonna watch your bb15 and even your next seasons. Last time this same thing you did with Jasmin bhasin and now you did with UR. So unfair man.

NO UMAR RIAZ NO BB15

PUBLIC STAND BY UMAR

PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ — Fan Girl Of RUBINA Dilaik (@RubinaD57912721) January 8, 2022

NO UMAR RIAZ NO BB15

PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ#UmarArmy #UmarRiaz https://t.co/90eLXJKNzH — SALMAN KHAN FAN CLUB ASIM RIAZ FAN CLUB????? (@IrfanHaasmi1) January 8, 2022

He have the every winner qualities

He gives his 200 percent to win a task

He always talk on point

He always say truth

He barely back bitching about someone

He doesn't fear anyone

he's our hero

PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ

NO UMAR RIAZ NO BB15 — AHC TANIM (@TanimAhc) January 8, 2022

PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ

NO UMAR RIAZ NO BB15 https://t.co/yJmI7dxW9x — Y_K (@KantiwalYashika) January 8, 2022

Yes yrrr it's so heartbreaking ? NO UMAR RIAZ NO BB15 — Rajat Pathak ? (@RajatPa21859540) January 8, 2022

Everyone stop watching BB15 BOYCOTT BB15

NO UMAR RIAZ NO BB15

PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ pic.twitter.com/50h30pp4Ot — Fan Girl Of RUBINA Dilaik (@RubinaD57912721) January 8, 2022

In the last couple of episodes of Bigg Boss 15, we saw Umar Riaz feeling lonely. He grew close to Karan Kundrra in the house. They have been like brothers in arms. However, of late, there had been some differences between them. Umar was also close to Rashami Desai in the house.