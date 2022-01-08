Umar Riaz has reportedly been eliminated from Bigg Boss 15. The news surfaced last night when Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's tweets went viral on social media. For the unversed, Umar Riaz had been warned by Bigg Boss that the repercussions of his actions would be announced in the Weekend Ka Vaar. Umar Riaz had got into a nasty fight with Pratik Sehajpal during the torture task which was performed by Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Umar and Pratik had got into a physical fight. Though Pratik has said that he didn't mind it, Bigg Boss had shocked him with a warning. And now, his elimination reports have taken social media by storm. Netizens and Umar Riaz Army are extremely disappointed and angry with the makers. They are trending 'NO UMAR RIAZ NO BB' on social media. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: SHOCKER! Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals her mother felt she would drop her in mental asylum
Fans of the show and Umar have been also trending 'PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ' on Twitter to show support to their favourite contestants while slamming the makers. Netizens have decided to abandon the show it seems. This season of Bigg Boss 15 has been very dull and boring and it was seen in the TRPs as well. And with Umar's reported eviction, fans seem to drop the idea of watching the show altogether. With Umar not being in the show, they don't want to watch it. Bigg Boss had left it on the audience to decide the fate of Umar, it seems. That's not it, Karanvir Bohra, Vikas Gupta has also expressed their shock with the same. Check out Karanvir and Vikas' tweets here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Has Umar Riaz been eliminated due to the lack of votes? Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana and others' tweets suggest so
Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Nia Sharma shows off her toned mid-riff in a purple gown — view pics
Check out the tweets of the angry fans here:
In the last couple of episodes of Bigg Boss 15, we saw Umar Riaz feeling lonely. He grew close to Karan Kundrra in the house. They have been like brothers in arms. However, of late, there had been some differences between them. Umar was also close to Rashami Desai in the house.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.