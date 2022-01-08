Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz's eviction angers netizens; 'NO UMAR RIAZ NO BB' trends while Karanvir Bohra, Vikas Gupta express their shock – view tweets

Umar Riaz has reportedly been eliminated from Bigg Boss 15. His eviction comes from the physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal a couple of days ago. Bigg Boss had warned Umar of the repercussions of his actions. Check out angry Umar Riaz fans' tweets below: