Since the beginning, Umar Riaz has been tagged as the most violent contestant in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Be it Bigg Boss or host , Umar has been often called out for being extremely physical while performing tasks that might prove to be harmful for other contestants. Umar was again found getting physical with Pratik Sehajpal during the Ticket To Finale task between and . Bigg Boss decided to punish Umar by declaring a Janta poll that will decide his fate on the show. While fans have been pouring in massive support for Umar, his father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary has now made an appeal to the makers of the show to be fair with his son. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz fans strongly support him as Bigg Boss declares audience poll for his eviction – read tweets

Taking it to Twitter, Umar's father wrote, "BB BE FAIR WITH UMAR Yes pushing ,hitting is not allowed in #Biggboss house but during task ,there is always an attempt by the competitors to insitigate leads heated arguments or pushing doesn't mean violation as Bigg Boss always repeats play task with motivation @ColorsTV." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 94, Live Updates: Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai join Rakhi Sawant for Ticket To Finale week

BB BE FAIR WITH UMAR

Yes pushing ,hitting is not allowed in #Biggboss house but during task ,there is always an attempt by the competitors to insitigate leads heated arguments or pushing does,nt mean violation as Biggboss always repeats play task with motivation @ColorsTV — Riaz Ahmed Choudhary (@Rac57Riaz) January 3, 2022

It all started when Umar started throwing water on Rashami while Pratik was trying to get her eliminated from the task. Pratik was visibly angry and asked Umar if he was throwing water on him or Rashami. As Umar kept throwing water on Rashami, Pratik took a bucket full of water and intentionally threw water on Umar. This made Umar lose his calm and he grabbed Pratik and pinned him down on the ground. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 93, Live Updates: Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets into an ugly fight with Abhijit Bichukale

Meanwhile, Umar along with Karan Kundrra and Rashami Desai have joined for the Ticket To Finale week by winning the tasks given by Surbhi Chandna. It also remains to be seen if Umar will be able to continue, given the Janta poll that will decide his stay further on the show.

Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15.