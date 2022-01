Bigg Boss 15 fans was a huge disappointment for all fans of Karan Kundrra. The Roadies judge was expected to bring home the trophy. However, the prize was won by Tejasswi Prakash. Karan Kundrra ended up as the second runners-up. Fans are very upset and have openly called out the channel. Karan Kundrra's close friend Umar Riaz tweeted that he was unhappy with what happened to Karan but hoped that bigger things would come his way. Now, Umar Riaz's father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary has slammed the channel. He said the elimination of Karan Kundrra was distasteful. He tweeted, "Unfortunate to see again a major twist at the last moment of #Biggboss15 by makers to pave the way for their winner by distasteful eviction of @kkundrra from top 2 inspite of the fact he has always garnered highest voting% along with

Unfortunate to see again a major twist at the last moment of #Biggboss15 by makers to pave the way for their winner by distasteful eviction of @kkundrra from top 2 inspite of the fact he has always garnered highest voting% along with @realumarriaz @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan — Riaz Ahmed Choudhary (@Rac57Riaz) January 31, 2022

Umar Riaz had one of the strongest fan following for the season. A large number of the neutral audience was rooting for the doctor who wants to make a career in showbiz. It was a fight with Pratik Sehajpal that led to the ouster of Umar Riaz from the show. Yes, he did lose his temper at times but it was nothing that Bigg Boss had not seen and forgiven before. Fans of Umar Riaz told him that the public winner was Umar Riaz. The rivalry of Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz was one of the highlights of the drab seasons. Anyways, Bigg Boss 15 will go down as one of the worst contested seasons in the history of the game. Karan Kundrra has also posted on how the result left him shaken.