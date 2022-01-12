Umar Riaz's elimination was one of the most heart-breaking moments of Bigg Boss 15. His ouster left Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai and Nishant Bhatt in tears. Umar Riaz was one of the most promising contestants of the season. In fact, he showed an all-round game in Bigg Boss 15. We know that Shamita Shetty has removed Tejasswi Prakash from the VIP zone. The two ladies have a spat. It seems Tejasswi Prakash also calls Shamita Shetty an opportunist. Now, Riaz Ahmed Choudhary who is the father of Asim and Umar Riaz has tweeted, "Tejaswi was seen laughing with Rakhi on the eviction of

@realumarriaz thinking she has now full control on KK but her so called friend Nishant persuaded Shamita new captain indirectly to rip KK or Teja from VIP status instead of Rakhi gives lesson not to be opportunist in life." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan bashes Abhijeet Bichukale on Weekend Ka Vaar, Bhaijaan warns Abhijeet

Tejaswi was seen laughing with Rakhi on the eviction of @realumarriaz thinking she has now full control on KK but her so called friend Nishant persuaded Shamita new captain indirectly to rip KK or Teja from VIP status instead of Rakhi gives lesson not to be opportunist in life — Riaz Ahmed Choudhary (@Rac57Riaz) January 12, 2022

It is a known fact that Asim and Umar Riaz's dad Riaz Ahmed Choudhary is an avid fan of the game. He had been active with his commentary even during Bigg Boss 13. Fans of Tejasswi Prakash are not amused though. Take a look at the angry reactions... Also Read - Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya — TV actresses who love to invest in realty assets

Kuch bhi bologe. She was not laughing on jhoomar eviction lmao he ain't that important — Black Tiger (@HudHuddDabangg) January 12, 2022

And have you seen your son behavior toward teja?? Have you seen how he has treated her? If I was in her place then I should have dance and thrown party. Yesterday she was the one who was fighting for your son eviction with pratik. — Vibelife (@happinesnoH) January 12, 2022

Riaz uncle it wasn’t like that!!

I’m sure you know how they edit the show

No one is controlling anyone here.

Let’s just put it as himanshi controlling ur son how bad does that sound?

Families should really get over with their obsession with teja! — ???__ ? (@Pri_xoxo18) January 12, 2022

Tejasswi Prakash has been criticized by members of Karan Kundrra's family too. Many feel she is unduly favoured as she has a long history with Colors. Since two years, even families are not holding back from shooting taunts at rival players. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Ex-contestant Umar Riaz REACTS on getting an earful from Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar