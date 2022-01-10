On the Sunday's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, announced that Umar Riaz has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 after he failed to get audience's support in order to stay in the game. All the housemates were in a state of shock, especially his close friends Karan Kundrra and . Also Read - Happy birthday Hrithik Roshan: Vikram Vedha, Fighter and other upcoming movies of the superstar that have blockbuster written all over them

During the week, we saw Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal getting physical with each other during the Ticket To Finale task between Rashami Desai and . Following their violent encounter, Bigg Boss declared that Umar's fate will now be decided by the audience votes and if he fails to get enough votes, he will be kicked out of the show on this Weekend Ka Vaar. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Salman Khan announces Umar Riaz's eviction for his continuous display of aggression

As soon this news went viral on social media his fans started sharing their comments and calling this eviction unfair. 'NO UMAR RIAZ NO BB15' is trending on social media. Another fan of Bigg Boss 15 wrote, "Flop show bigg boss 15'. On the other hand few demanded the makers to bring him back and commented, "We want Umar back." Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa dances on Rashmika Mandanna's Saami Saami from Pushpa; Karan Kundrra's sister makes a request to Tejasswi Prakash and more

Take a look.

The housemates weren't ready to believe he was leaving, just like us! Posting this only for all the people who skipped the episode! PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ#UnfairEvictonOfUmar pic.twitter.com/i1grctILzt — Team Umar Riaz Official ✨? (@teamumartweetz) January 9, 2022

Inspite of everything that happened this is what he did while leaving the show! @realumarriaz there's no one like you! PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ#UnfairEvictonOfUmar pic.twitter.com/kZlp0fw6WS — Team Umar Riaz Official ✨? (@teamumartweetz) January 9, 2022

Karan :- Umar subah se mere liye ladh rha tha. I can never find a friend like umar ?https://t.co/zzD08QKxU8#UnfairEvictonOfUmar

PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ pic.twitter.com/8ntqmWad2E — Asim Riaz Fan Club ? ✨ (@AsimSquadTM) January 9, 2022

The person who makes everyone smile left the entire nation crying today? PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ#UnfairEvictonOfUmar pic.twitter.com/OG3kgJz23f — Team Umar Riaz Official ✨? (@teamumartweetz) January 9, 2022

Umar Riaz is a doctor by profession and brother of former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz. According to the sources Umar got evicted on Friday night because Bigg Boss was not happy with his behaviour and his violence inside the house.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan slammed Umar Riaz for getting physical with Pratik Sehajpal. The eviction came as a shock because earlier makers have decided to do it on the basis of voting trends. Umar is among the strongest and popular contestants inside the house. He got the maximum number of votes and this was the reason his eviction got cancelled initially.

In fact, Umar's father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary has recently shared his opinion and requested the makers and posted on Twitter asking to be fair with Umar, while he also agreed pushing and hitting is not in the rules. He wrote, "BB BE FAIR WITH UMAR Yes pushing ,hitting is not allowed in #Biggboss house but during task ,there is always an attempt by the competitors to insitigate leads heated arguments or pushing doesn't mean violation as Bigg Boss always repeats play task with motivation @ColorsTV."