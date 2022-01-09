On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, slammed Karan Kundrra for never taking any stand for Tejasswi Prakash and asking her to apologise to Umar Riaz always. He told Tejasswi that Karan has never made her his priority in the game despite being her boyfriend. But it seems like Salman's bashing has united Karan Kundrra fans who have poured in massive support for him on Twitter. Also Read - Missed Antim, Pushpa, Eternals and other movies in theatres? You can watch them now on these OTT platforms

As Salman began schooling the housemates, he told Karan, "Since beginning, it is clearly visible that Umar has never supported Tejasswi. Still you always asks Tejasswi to be apologetic in front of Umar and never took any stand for her." Salman later held up a mirror to Tejasswi and said, "You are all alone here, Karan never supported you despite being your boyfriend." After listening to him, Tejasswi started crying. Salman also advised Karan to take a stand for Tejasswi, "Take a stand, be a man." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Salman Khan lashes out at Karan, holds up mirror to Tejasswi

However, Karan Kundrra fans didn't like the way Salman 'demotivated' him on the show. To boost his confidence, fans started trending the hashtag 'Unstoppable Karan' on Twitter, while praising him for his game. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ayesha Singh, Alice Kaushik test COVID positive; Umar Riaz's eviction shocks BB15 fans and more

Take a look.

@biggboss and #salmankhan is trying to say that #UmarRiaz took #KaranKundrra's pacifier and now #KaranKundrra is lost without it. Reality check for everyone #karankundra is a grown as man he made decisions for himself. If he choses to be friends with #UmarRiaz let him.. — Maria Ahmed (@mariajony2) January 8, 2022

Karan:Kahani vo hain nahi Jo Sir ne bola

Umar:Wahi to.@BeingSalmanKhan just know to set false narratives. So called reality show.#UmarArmy#UmarRiaz #KaranKundra #UmRan

PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ pic.twitter.com/N2oCLpbwGQ — Maisha Kapoor (@KapoorMaisha) January 8, 2022

The way #SalmanKhan mentally harrassed #KaranKundra n the way he literally insulted #UmarRiaz ..SHAME ON YOU n @ColorsTV n the makers! In every #WeekendKaVaar he did the same! U never liked Umar,ok fine.But the biasness my god! #UmarRiaz You did well #RashmiDesai stay strong — Sushmita Pal 수쉬미타? (@s_u_s_h05) January 8, 2022

Every WKV #KaranKundra ko point kara jayege over teja. And our host and makers showing teja is loyal over #UmarRiaz. Sidha bolo na tum logon ke fatthe hai #UmRan ke dosti dhek, kaise day 1 say sath hai ?without any fight. — aditya gaikwad (@_Aditya_adi_) January 8, 2022

