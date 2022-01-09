On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan slammed Karan Kundrra for never taking any stand for Tejasswi Prakash and asking her to apologise to Umar Riaz always. He told Tejasswi that Karan has never made her his priority in the game despite being her boyfriend. But it seems like Salman's bashing has united Karan Kundrra fans who have poured in massive support for him on Twitter. Also Read - Missed Antim, Pushpa, Eternals and other movies in theatres? You can watch them now on these OTT platforms
As Salman began schooling the housemates, he told Karan, "Since beginning, it is clearly visible that Umar has never supported Tejasswi. Still you always asks Tejasswi to be apologetic in front of Umar and never took any stand for her." Salman later held up a mirror to Tejasswi and said, "You are all alone here, Karan never supported you despite being your boyfriend." After listening to him, Tejasswi started crying. Salman also advised Karan to take a stand for Tejasswi, "Take a stand, be a man." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Salman Khan lashes out at Karan, holds up mirror to Tejasswi
However, Karan Kundrra fans didn't like the way Salman 'demotivated' him on the show. To boost his confidence, fans started trending the hashtag 'Unstoppable Karan' on Twitter, while praising him for his game. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ayesha Singh, Alice Kaushik test COVID positive; Umar Riaz's eviction shocks BB15 fans and more
