Bigg Boss 15: Upset fans react strongly, trend 'Justice for Umar Riaz' after Simba Nagpal calls him 'Atankwadi'

Since last night's episode, two have names have been the talk of the town. Yes, we are talking about Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal. Yesterday, we saw an ugly fight between Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz. While the fans slammed the makers for editing that clip, they demanded Simba's eviction for apparently calling Umar Riaz, Atankwadi (Terrorist). This created a lot of issues in the house and their fight got dirty. Post Simba's use of words, many people slammed him for saying it. Former Bigg Boss contestants like Himanshi Khurana, Vidhi Pandya, Kamya Panjabi, Andy Kumar and others bashed Simba for his words. Himanshi wrote, "Chahe support kro ya nahi kro .... yaha galt sahi lagta or sahi galt...kitna bhi bolo kuch nahi hone wala ..but kisi ko boli hui baat hmesha uska picha krti hai.but har saal yaha rule badal jate..terrorist is that a word you are using for person? But fir bhi simbha hi sahi hoga."

Vidhi Pandya wrote, "Yes I'm aware of this, Umar had shared this with me in the house , but he let go saying ke sweet hai I'm sure he didn't mean it, but obviously it's wrong and it's niceness of Umar to let go something so pathetic. Stay strong Umar. You'll pass through this."

Chahe support kro ya nahi kro .... yaha galt sahi lagta or sahi galt...kitna bhi bolo kuch nahi hone wala ..but kisi ko boli hui baat hmesha uska picha krti hai.but har saal yaha rule badal jate..terrorist is that a word you are using for person? But fir bhi simbha hi sahi hoga — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) November 2, 2021

Yes I’m aware of this , Umar had shared this with me in the house , but he let go saying ke sweet hai I’m sure he didn’t mean it , but obviously it’s wrong and it’s niceness of Umar to let go something so pathetic. Stay strong Umar. You’ll pass through this. ? https://t.co/504JEw31ok — Vidhi Pandya (@vidhi_pandya7) November 2, 2021

Fans asked Bigg Boss to remove Simba or give him some big punishment. People have strongly come out in support of Umar Riaz.

if #UmarRiaz is told that he looks like 'Atankvadi' by his looks, whatever may be the intent, #SimbaNagpal needs to be taught a lesson! The guy may look innocent but needs to watch out for his words & be mindful of the sensitivity involved! @realumarriaz, stay strong buddy #BB15 — Akassh Ashok Gupta (@peepoye_) November 2, 2021

#Simbanagpal push titled as “Nominations mein bachne ke liye junoon” ! Even they changed the camera angle of him pushing #UmarRiaz ! @BiggBoss don’t make the biasedness so evident! #biggboss15 #UmarArmy

EVICT SIMBA NOW — ♡????? ?????? ツ ™???? (@AlizaAn79359056) November 2, 2021