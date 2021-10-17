Bigg Boss 15: Varun Sood predicts the show's winner – find out his choice 

Bigg Boss 15 has begun and fans are completely enjoying this season. It has been 2 weeks since the show began and people are in love with the show again. Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali, Vidhi Pandya, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Afsana Khan, Sahil Shroff, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Simba Nagpal are the participants this year. In the first two weeks we are hearing Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty's names a lot. People are loving their game and they have a massive fan following. But surprisingly in just two weeks, Varun Sood has declared the name of the winner. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Salman Khan tests the contestants' unity and friendship by asking them some tough questions

Yes, he has chosen his winner already and also tweeted about it. Varun wrote, "@kkundrra will win #BB15"

Well, many will agree with Varun as Karan Kundrra has played the game very well and his smart strategies have impressed everyone. He has played every task smartly. Recently, we saw Bigg Boss giving a chance to the junglewasis to get in the main house. The junglewasis were divided into teams. Tiger team includes Vishal, Tejasswi, Jay and Akasa. The deer team includes Simba, Ieshaan, Afsana, and Donal. Plant team includes Karan, Umar, Miesha, and Vidhi. Vishal finds an alternative to get back into the house. Knowing that Shamita was the 'Sanchalak' that decides which team has the upper hand, Vishal approached her with his plan. He convinced Shamita and very smartly got her by his side. Shamita also decided to support Vishal as she realised that Karan Kundrra comes in the main house he will make a team with Pratik and Nishant. She gave more sugarcanes to other teams and less ones to Karan's team. However, fans are impressed with the way Karan played. Knowing Shamita is being biased, Karan did not lose hope and kept doing his task. His hard work during the task was quite visible. He protected his sugarcanes and did his work well even though he knew everyone was targeting his team only. This attitude of Karan Kundrra has impressed the audience.