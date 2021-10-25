Bigg Boss 15 is moving forward in a fast speed. The show is getting all the love from the audience now. Recently, we saw a surprising and shocking mid-week eviction in Bigg Boss 15, where Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht got eliminated through contestants' votes as the housemates felt that they did not made any contribution to the game. Fans were not happy with the decision and slammed the housemates for this unfair game. Many celebrities also bashed the housemates for choosing the wrong people. During, the weekend ka vaar, Salman Khan also pointed out that the reason housemates gave for Vidhi's elimination was totally wrong. He explained that Vidhi was the only one who made relationships in the house and she didn't deserve to leave. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 22, Synopsis: Rajiv Adatia exposes Vishal Kotian's evil game; is his journey in Salman Khan's show coming to an end?

Post her eviction, Vidhi Pandya in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife spoke about Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali's ugly fights. She spoke about the bad words Jay used for Pratik for which he received negative comments. Vidhi Pandya said, "I am not saying Jay Bhanushali wasn't wrong but Pratik Sehajpal has always been instigating people. I accept that Jay shouldn't have used those words but what about Pratik's constant hurtful habits and poking? He does so many things in the house that will make your blood boil. One has to be extremely patient to handle this person. Pratik keeps instigating people and hence the anger comes out in some or the other form. So, Jay wasn't right in using such bad words but Pratik Sehajpal was not right either."

Vidhi Pandya also spoke about the one she wants to win the show. Vidhi said, "I would be happy if Tejasswi Prakash, Jay Bhanushali or Karan Kundrra win the show." She also named Vishal Kotian as the meanest contestant. Vidhi said, "I like Vishal bhai but sometimes he is unpredictable and plays in a mean way."