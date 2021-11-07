Bigg Boss 15 viewers were disappointed with for not taking Simba Nagpal's class on Weekend Ka Vaar for pushing Umar Riaz in the swimming pool in a fit of anger during a task. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar Live Updates: Miesha Iyer gets eliminated

During the episode, Salman failed to address the tension between Simba and Umar that witnessed an uproar on social media. It is known that Simba and Umar have not been on good terms for the past few days. During a task, Simba and Umar got into a war of words that got escalated quickly and ended up being physical.

As the verbal spat got ugly, Umar hurled abused at Simba's mother that left the latter quite agitated. Simba pushed Umar into the pool with full force and also threw a basket on him. Fortunately, Umar escaped unhurt.

Since then, viewers have been demanding the channel to take action against Simba for his violent behaviour and asking the makers to evict him from the show. But Salman didn't say anything about the said fight, that has now made fans pretty angry. They have been expressing their displeasure on Twitter.

Take a look.

WTF is going on is this #WeekendKaVaar

Salman didn't say anything to his and @ColorsTV Boy simba

What about simba's push to @realumarriaz I think @BeingSalmanKhan Has to resign from his Job And @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @Banijayasia Has to shut this shity show ? — taha (@digitaltaha28) November 6, 2021

#WeekendKaVaar Aab Tak ....

Solemon Boi Not Said Single Word To Dignified Simba ....

Not Raised Issue Of #UmarRiaz

Which Was To Big ....????? pic.twitter.com/krK9vW9ZaD — UMAR SQUAD? (@THATSUMARSQUAD) November 6, 2021

Such a biased show...l expected thst salman simba ka class lenge but salman avoid this topic?? Agar umar ne simba ko push karta to salman jarur umar ko bash karta...such a biased host...Very disappoint..!! I never saw bb Again!! #WeekendKaVaar#UmarRiaz — Alishba Nur Trisha (@NurAlishba) November 6, 2021

.@BiggBoss didn’t take any actions against Simba, they didn’t even telecast the way #UmarRiaz was pushed in main episode. The only hope we had was #WeekendKaVaar but they are avoiding this topic completely? @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan

COLORS BE FAIR WITH UMAR#WeekendKaVaar — rahul Singhania (@Shekhar86943590) November 6, 2021

Are you telling me that these stupid topics were more important than Simba pushing umar? SIMBA passing islamaphobic comments? Shamita defending simba? #UmarRiaz @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #WeekendKaVaar — Radhika Kashyap (@Rad689264) November 6, 2021

