Bigg Boss 15 viewers were disappointed with Salman Khan for not taking Simba Nagpal's class on Weekend Ka Vaar for pushing Umar Riaz in the swimming pool in a fit of anger during a task. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar Live Updates: Miesha Iyer gets eliminated
During the episode, Salman failed to address the tension between Simba and Umar that witnessed an uproar on social media. It is known that Simba and Umar have not been on good terms for the past few days. During a task, Simba and Umar got into a war of words that got escalated quickly and ended up being physical. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: THIS contestant to get eliminated from Salman Khan's show?
As the verbal spat got ugly, Umar hurled abused at Simba's mother that left the latter quite agitated. Simba pushed Umar into the pool with full force and also threw a basket on him. Fortunately, Umar escaped unhurt. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: From admitting to fake love story with Karan Kundrra to being rude with Salman Khan, 5 times Tejasswi Prakash hit headlines for SHOCKING reasons
Since then, viewers have been demanding the channel to take action against Simba for his violent behaviour and asking the makers to evict him from the show. But Salman didn't say anything about the said fight, that has now made fans pretty angry. They have been expressing their displeasure on Twitter.
